Pack Your Bags: Flights to Greece Are So Insanely Cheap Right Now

If you've ever dreamed of a) flying in one of Emirates super luxe airplanes or b) going to Greece, now's the time. Typically, a nonstop flight would set you back $1,000, but thanks to a special airfare sale, that price has dropped to less than $450.

Of course, there a few caveats. Currently these fares are only available from Newark Airport to Athens, so if you live outside of the New York area you're out of luck. But if you are, you'll be able to fly to Athens for under $450 basically anytime between October 2017 and May 2018, including Thanksgiving but excluding Christmas and New Year's Eve.

To find the cheapest fares, budget travel newsletter Scott's Cheap Flights recommends searching for your dates first on Google Flights. We found $442 nonstop flights from Newark to Athens during Thanksgiving week that can be booked directly through Emirates' website.

But don't stop there. To find even cheaper fares, head over to Momondo and input the same dates you found on Google Flights and you'll come across $429 flights.

Of course, those tickets will only get you to Athens. But if you spend a mere $45 extra, you can fly roundtrip on RyanAir to Santorini. For just $71, Olympic Air gets you to Mykonos.

Act quickly, these fares will likely disappear within the next 24 hours.

