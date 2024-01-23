Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

The Promise

While 111Skin unfortunately cannot provide mail-to-order Botox service, their scientists have seemingly come up with the next best creation: Wrinkle Erasing Retinol Patches. Designed with tiny needle-like structures that deliver intense concentrations of anti-aging ingredients, these overnight patches are thought to be the next best, much less invasive solution, touting a 17 to 23 percent reduction in wrinkles over the course of four weeks.

“In medical terms, this has what’s called a transdermal delivery system,” 111Skin founder and board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides exclusively tells Marie Claire. “There are little cones that contain four ingredients: retinol, sodium hyaluronate (a form of hyaluronic acid), together with ascorbyl glucoside, which is a form of vitamin C that works synergistically with retinol to improve wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. Finally we have a peptide that mimimizes the activation of the mimetic muscles of the laugh lines and around the frown area. It’s basically Botox in a skincare product.”

What further sets these little guys apart from patches existing on the market: They’re tailor made to fit in specific areas. Each pack comes with two semi-circle patches fitted for the under eye or nasolabial fold, two narrow strips that can be popped on forehead lines, and a triangle-shaped sticker that nuzzles right where eleven lines, otherwise known as glabella lines, pop up.

As retinol-devotee, I had to try these innovative patches out for myself. My full review, ahead.

Why I’m Obsessed

I’ve been using prescription retinol since I was 12-years-old, and now, as I enter my late 20s, I’m thankful to say that my ritualistic use of the anti-aging super ingredient has paid off. I have a few fine lines, but I’m not yet thinking about Botox. Travel down a few inches though, and my very neglected décolletage tells a different story. In theory: I know I’m supposed to bring my skincare down to my chest. Unfortunately, I lack follow through (whoops) and it’s abundantly clear. The skin on my lower chest has been looking all kinds of crepey and wrinkly as of late.

So, when I sat down with Dr. Yannis to learn all about 111Skin’s new Wrinkle Erasing Retinol Patches, I felt compelled to ask if I could use his shiny new patches a little off label. He gave me his stamp of approval (skin is skin after all), and later that night I embarked on a journey to smooth out the fine-lines-turning-into-wrinkles on the lower part of my chest. I used the patch that was technically designed for eleven lines the first night, tearing off the adhesive and pressing it into my dry, clean skin. It had a great stick—there was no slipping, sliding, or peeling up at the edges.

I was admittedly semi-concerned that the promise of little pointed cones would hurt, but I felt absolutely nothing. As the patch warmed up with my body heat, the four-ingredients activated their delivery. I caught some REM sleep while the product was hard at work, waking up in the morning well rested—and to my surprise—less wrinkly. The depth of the lines on my chest were visibly plumped up.

I knew it would take some time to achieve my desired results. Directions say to use the patches around three times a week until you get your goal results, then scale down to once per week treatments for maintenance. So, over the course of the week, I applied every shape in the package to my chest—each covering the entire target area. It worked—better than I could have imagined. At the end of week one, my chest was smoother than it’s been in years. I’m very impressed and rest assured: I’ll be whipping these out the exact second I notice crow’s feet.