GHD's Unplugged Flat Iron Is On Sale for Black Friday

Good hair days are essential, but sometimes there's no time to do your hair at home. When this happens, you probably just toss on a baseball cap and call it a day—but you don't have to do that anymore. For Black Friday weekend, GHD is offering savings up to 30 percent off products sitewide, like on its Unplugged Styler: Cordless Flat Iron. Yes, you read that right: cordless.

GHD Unplugged Styler Cordless Flat Iron $239.20 at GHD

The 0.89-inch straightener utilizes the brand's co-lithium technology to reach a temperature of 365°F thats ideal for healthy straightening hair. Plus, the high-gloss plates leave your hair feeling and looking smooth and shiny after each use. If you know you're not going to be near a straightener, you can charge this styling device at home and take it with you. It's great for busy moms, commuters, and anyone who wants to keep their hair in pristine condition.

When fully charged, the cordless straightener can straighten hair for a full 20 minutes. Powered by its advanced lithium-ion battery, you'll know when the battery is running low , thanks to its built-in smart indicator. (Pro tip: It takes 80 minutes to charge to 80 percent and two hours for a full charge.)

Also? Not only will you come out of GHD's Black Friday sale with an amazing flat iron, but a free gift. With the purchase of any heat styling tool, use the code GHDXBF at checkout to receive the brand’s best-selling Heat Protect Spray. You're welcome.

