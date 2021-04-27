The secret to an effortless off-duty look? A baseball cap. A wardrobe must-have, it's the lazy day solution when you can't be bothered to do your hair or makeup but still want to look put together. The simple accessory adds an instant cool factor to a look as simple as a sports bra and leggings. Recently, I've been partial to the Y2K inspired trucker hat, a trend that's been seen on Bella Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, Hailey Bieber, and A$AP Rocky, to name a few. But trends come and go—and a classic baseball cap will never go out of style. Below, cute baseball caps for women that will perfect any off-duty look.