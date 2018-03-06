Chanel Just Sent Models Down the Runway with Your Gym Hairstyle

It's Paris Fashion Week, and though most updos we've seen have been, as always, not wearable for everyday life, Chanel flipped the script by sending its models down the runway in the actual hairstyle you wore to the gym last night. Enter: the messy bun, a.k.a. our go-to high school look.

Kaia Gerber walks in the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images

Sam McKnight, the lead hairstylist behind the updo, posted several videos on Instagram of the messy topknots on models like Kaia Gerber and and Binx Walton, along with shots of him styling the hair for Chanel Fall 2018 collection.



"The easiest of updo’s @chanelofficial as if the girls have done it themselves," McKnight wrote on Instagram. Though, of course, they didn't, because it's fashion week, baby.

This Chanel-approved updo takes a little longer than the 10-seconds you typically take to toss your hair into a bun, but it's still pretty damn easy to do. Just comb your hair into a high, sleek ponytail, securing it with an elastic, then spray the ends with a texturizing spray to amplify the volume of your natural hair (like, McKnight's own Hair By Sam McKnight Easy Updo or MoroccanOil Dry Texture Spray).

Next, pull the ends through the elastic (as you'd make your usual loopy bun), before twisting and looping the elastic over the rest of your bun—essentially forming two buns on top of one another. And, bam. You're ready to walk down the runway, or maybe, just down the street.

Not that we really needed Channel's official stamp of approval to wear this hairstyle, because, hell, we mastered the messy bun years ago. But, hey, it's nice to know our favorite longtime look is finally in.