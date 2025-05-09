Kaia Gerber and Zendaya's On Sneakers Are Kick-Starting an Anti-Trend Movement
Adidas Tokyo, these are not.
The tides are changing in the sneaker world. While the best sneaker trends of the year have favored slender retro pairs, two A-listers—Kaia Gerber and Zendaya—are leading a chunky sneaker charge and embracing futuristic designs. Case in point: Gerber just wore Zendaya's favorite ON Running sneakers that look like they've stepped out of a time machine from the year 2050.
While heading to the gym in Los Angeles on May 7, Gerber styled her futuristic On Cloudtilt sneakers, which Zendaya wore in her spacey campaign for the running brand, with an otherwise sleek outfit comprising flared leggings (yoga pants if you're over 25) and a cropped zip-up hoodie. Sleek black sunglasses and downtown-cool, undone hair completed her supermodel off-duty look.
This is not the first time Gerber has taken her On sneakers for a spin; On April 23, the superstar wore the same Cloudtilt pair en route to a workout with bike shorts and a cozy sweater. The second-generation supermodel is a footwear loyalist, especially in the sneaker department, so it's not surprising to see her re-wear the same pair. For instance, she wore black Nike Cortez sneakers ahead of the 2024 Met Gala and has yet to shelve the swoosh-logoed pair. Gerber also adores her Onitsuka Tigers (as do a lot of street stylers, Hailey Bieber included) and re-wears her red, white, and blue pair for coffee runs and walks around downtown New York City.
However, her most recent sneaker showing is interesting because Gerber is subtly eschewing shoe trends altogether by choosing her On runners over, say, the other, retro-leaning pairs in her collection. She could have just as easily picked out a trendy, foot-hugging pair like Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo or Dua Lipa's Puma Speedcat, but nope! Does this mean the old-school, slender sneaker era is officially over? It's hard to tell. But what is clear is that Gerber is looking forward, not back, and you can, too. Keep scrolling to shop for similar pairs from the sporty running brand.
Shop Similar ON Sneakers
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
