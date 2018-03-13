Today's Top Stories
This Princess Makeup Look Is The Most Extra Thing You'll Watch All Day

10/10 recommend for Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

It's a new day, and Instagram has birthed yet another crazy, glittery, eye-makeup look that makes me feel both confused and mesmerized—you know, the kind of look you wish you had the skill and willpower to achieve, but yet you're also really lazy and rarely even use eyeshadow, so what's the point?

Regardless, please just take a minute to stare at this insanely sparkly crown tutorial, which combines a bunch of purple and pink eyeshadow and crystals fit for your inner Pretty Pretty Princess kid...who is also cool with never needing to blink or open her eye ever again.

The look was originally created by makeup guru Lucinda (@lucinda212), back in April 2017, but only recently discovered by beauty vlogger Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty), who posted a tutorial of the look to Instagram with the caption, "👑 'Princess Crown' ... Tag a queen 👸🏽 👑."

Lucinda has been known for her bright, glittery, 3-D eye looks, and though I love this one especially, it's not exactly a look I'd wear on a regular basis. Or probably at all in real life. Still, with all the makeup palettes out there, why not cover the shit out of your eyes with glitter and jewels?

To get inspired to try it on yourself (or, let's be real, just get inspired to try doing eyeshadow on yourself at all), please gaze upon these royal-inspired eye looks.

FINALLY filmed this look ✨ • @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina dip brow in ebony, contour kit in light to medium and concealer in 0.75 @shopvioletvoss Holy Grail palette and glitter glue @certifeye gold glitter and Cosmo lashes @makeupforeverofficial hd Stick Foundation @ofracosmetics Beverly Hills highlight @katvond__ @katvondbeauty lock it Concealer cream and setting powder @doseofcolors Hidden treasure palette "pearl" in the inner corner @givemeglowcosmetics Deja vu liquid lipstick • #makeup #cutcrease #queen #mua #makeupaddict #makeupartist #makeupjunkie #makeuplover #makeupoftheday #makeupblogger #anastasiabeverlyhills #toofaced #violetvoss #bretmansvanity #glitter #makeuplook #katvondbeauty #ofracosmetics

A post shared by Marissa Melhorn (@marissamelhorn) on


