'Halo Brows' Are Trying to Be a Thing, and the Pictures Are Crazy

Doing weird shit to your eyebrows is pretty much a guaranteed way to get yourself seen on Instagram and the interwebs, and unfortunately (or maybe fortunately for this specific beauty blogger), another brow look is making a name for itself: halo brows.

For the weakly imaginative, halo brows look exactly as they sound, like a ring of brow hair around your forehead for a part-angelic, part-terrifying effect.

The look is the creation of 16-year-old beauty blogger Hannah Lyne (@hannahdoesmakeupp), who posted a photo of the brow on Instagram with the caption “lollll so me and @daisyamalie were talking about the fishtail brow trend & then we came up with this 😂😂.”

Obviously, this look isn’t a trend—it seems to be just a joke Lyne came up with for the #views (and clearly, it worked). And yet, it is our duty to keep you up to date on all of the weird stuff you can do to your brows, lest you feel totally out of the loop when someone makes a halo brows joke tomorrow. So, you’re welcome, we guess? And maybe also sorry.

Check out the up-close photos of the brows, below.