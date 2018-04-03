Kim Kardashian Admits That Her Favorite Mascara Is Only $6

If you think Kim Kardashian looks like a million bucks, it's because, well, her entire beauty routine costs just about that much (okay, about $3,000, but still).

Because according to Kim's latest post on her website, us mere mortals needn't spend our rent money to get to Kardashian-level beauty, because her favorite makeup product is actually a drugstore formula that costs just $6.

Yes, Kim just announced that her go-to mascara isn't a diamond dust–infused formula, but the affordable L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara in Carbon Black, noting that both she and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic swear by it.

"The color is the perfect shade of black, and it really lifts and separates each lash," she writes. "It's perfect for an everyday look, or you can layer on multiple coats for a more dramatic eye."

And for the low, low price of $6, you, too, can own this magical tube of mascara. Who said Kim K wasn't just like us? Okay, fine, she isn't like us at all, but she does give us some cheap beauty options sometimes, like her favorite $9 anti-aging serum that keeps her skin wrinkle-free.

Now if you'll excuse, I'll be running to the nearest drugstore to pick up a tube, or maybe three, of this volumizing mascara in an effort to pretend that I am also famous.