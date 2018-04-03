Today's Top Stories
1
Twitter Reactions to Channing and Jenna Breakup
2
The Shocking Claims in New Meghan Markle Biography
3
20 Cult-Favorite Asian Beauty Products
4
A Primer on 'This Is Us' Season 3
5
These Are, Hands Down, the Best Perfumes of 2018

Kim Kardashian Admits That Her Favorite Mascara Is Only $6

A drugstore product?! Yes, please!

Getty Images

If you think Kim Kardashian looks like a million bucks, it's because, well, her entire beauty routine costs just about that much (okay, about $3,000, but still).

Related Stories
Kim Kardashian Swears by This $9 Anti-Aging Serum
How Kim Kardashian Keeps Her Body From Aging
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Because according to Kim's latest post on her website, us mere mortals needn't spend our rent money to get to Kardashian-level beauty, because her favorite makeup product is actually a drugstore formula that costs just $6.

Yes, Kim just announced that her go-to mascara isn't a diamond dust–infused formula, but the affordable L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara in Carbon Black, noting that both she and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic swear by it.

"The color is the perfect shade of black, and it really lifts and separates each lash," she writes. "It's perfect for an everyday look, or you can layer on multiple coats for a more dramatic eye."

Courtesy of Brand

And for the low, low price of $6, you, too, can own this magical tube of mascara. Who said Kim K wasn't just like us? Okay, fine, she isn't like us at all, but she does give us some cheap beauty options sometimes, like her favorite $9 anti-aging serum that keeps her skin wrinkle-free.

Now if you'll excuse, I'll be running to the nearest drugstore to pick up a tube, or maybe three, of this volumizing mascara in an effort to pretend that I am also famous.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
I Can't Stop Staring at This Insane Lip Art
Emma Roberts Dyed Her Hair Pink
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Demi Lovato Cut Her Hair Into a Bob
Riverdale's KJ Apa Just Dyed His Hair Black
This Woman Accidentally Melted Her Beautyblender
Meghan Markle's Favorite Lipstick Is $34
'Harry Potter' Hair Exists and I'm Crying
Kylie Jenner Just Chopped All of Her Hair Off
Meghan Markle Broke Another Hair Rule
Olivia Culpo Shows How She Gets Her Skin Glow