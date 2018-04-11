Camila Mendes Swears By This $10 Anti-Frizz Cream

Camila Mendes just got real about something we can all relate to: frizz. Apparently, I'm not the only one who hates the flyaways that spring up as soon as the humidity levels rise, because Mendes apparently despises them, too.

SHOP IT Courtesy of Brand

Lucky for us (and our wallets), though, the Riverdale star uses an extremely affordable product to stave off frizz and keep her hair ultra smooth. In an interview with Us Weekly, Mendes revealed that she uses John Frieda's Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum to lock down her flyaways—and it only costs $10.

"It's especially good for when you're using hot tools and you see more frizz than usual," Mendes said."I try to do as little as possible with my hair now, and once you find the right products, you don't really have to do much."

According to an Instagram photo she posted last night, this lightweight serum has been her ride-or-die hair product since fifth grade.

Of course, I'm gonna take that with a grain of salt, because Mendes also revealed that she's partnering with John Frieda to create an all-new hair product, which I'm guessing will have something to do with managing those baby hairs.

She captioned the photo: "So excited to reveal that I’m partnering with John Frieda Hair Care for an awesome new campaign! I’ve been using their Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum since I was in fifth grade, so this partnership truly is a perfect fit. Can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on 💁🏻‍♀️ Check out @JohnFriedaUS for more behind-the-scenes!"



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Still, even if Mendes only posted about the serum to announce her partnership, I can at least personally vouch for the validity of the formula. It's filled with lightweight silicones that won't leave your curls and waves feeling heavy or looking greasy (though make sure to rake only a little dab through your wet hair to start with). And sorry, fine-haired folks—this serum's probably still too heavy for you.

Don't worry, though—you can still check out some of our editors' favorite hair products and tools below, while you wait for Mendes to share what she's been working on.

