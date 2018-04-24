Today's Top Stories
Brie Larson's Hairstylist Used a Brilliant Trick to Hide Her Flyaways

And I'm annoyed I haven't tried this one sooner.

Getty Images

Spring has finally sprung—and so have the millions of tiny flyaways on the top of my head. Thanks, humidity. The only thing I despise more than seeing each individual baby hair sticking straight up is the fact that I literally can't find anything to keep them down. Until now, that is.

Getty Images

Last night, Brie Larson (a.k.a Captain Marvel) attended the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War with a sleek, stick-straight lob—and somehow no flyaways. But how can this be? Does she actually have a superpower that keeps her hair looking 100 percent smooth all the time?

Nope. She just has a crazy smart (and possibly superhuman) celebrity hairstylist, Sarah Potempa. Last night, Potempa shared a photo on Instagram of Larson on the red carpet, explaining exactly how she styled the actress's hair. In the caption, she wrote, "One of my favorite tips...spraying my #beachwaver on set styling brush with @matrix hairspray and brushing through. Then I spritz the flyaways and roll the can over to lock them down!"

Yes, a hairspray can, used like a rolling pin for flyaways. Honestly, I'm mad I didn't think of this first. It's so simple, yet, SO GENIUS. Unlike using a brush or your fingers to smooth flyaways after spritzing them, a metal can has a totally smooth, friction-free surface that won't disrupt your hairstyle.

If you don't already own a can of hairspray, I recommend Kate Middleton's favorite, L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray, because it'll only cost you $12, and it'll leave your hair ridiculously smooth and shiny. Need a few more staple products in your hair arsenal? Check out our editor's favorite hair products and tools, below.

