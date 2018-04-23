Um, Selena Gomez Just Shaved Her Freaking Head

Selena Gomez has tried just about every haircut, color, and style in the book—but her newest hair change may be her boldest look yet: The Wolves singer revealed on her Instagram this morning that she buzzed off a small section of her hair on the nape of her neck before attending a Puma event in Germany.



And she can thank celebrity hairstylists Marissa Marino and Tim Dueñas for the seemingly spontaneous hair decision. Marino posted a photo of Gomez's new undercut with the caption: "My girl #selenagomez at it again...she loves to keep me on my toes! Thanks @timduenashair for making her undercut dreams come true!"

Dueñas also chimed in with his own post of the singer's hair, writing, "When your friend calls you to give #selenagomez an undercut... @marissa.marino killing it with the styling. Thanks for letting me join in on the fun."



Oh, Selena, how I also love thee for also keeping me on my toes with your chameleon-level hair. Now I'm seriously contemplating whether or not I need an undercut—thoughts? I'm going with yes.