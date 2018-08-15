image
Kylie Jenner Debuts Her New Blonde Bob Haircut on Instagram

It's so short!

image
image
Shutterstock

Uh, holy hell, Kylie Jenner just chopped her hair into a short blonde bob, meaning it is officially the summer of the bob. Kylie’s new haircut comes hot on the heels of Kim Kardashian’s new blunt bob, Khloé Kardashian’s angled bob, Rihanna’s wavy bob, and, of course, the catalyst of them all, Alicia Keys’ curly ‘80s bob. See? The summer of the bob!

The Hair

Kylie posted a barrage of photos of her new hair—which looks definitively '90s, with its sleek center part and flipped-under ends—to Instagram last night while wearing a white, skin-tight bodysuit and chunky white sneakers, as one does, as she squatted next to a garage, stood next to a garage, and leaned against a wall. According to one of her captions, she was headed to Jamba Juice (fact: Travis Scott loves Jamba Juice).

Of course, anyone who follows Kylie’s beauty happenings knows not to completely 100 percent trust anything in photos, because Kylie’s hair is a shape-shifting sneaky sneak, morphing between short wig to long extensions to bright real hair to dark wig again, sometimes in the same day.

La Ferrari ... to Jamba Juice 🥤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

👩🏼

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on


Is It Real?

Kylie first debuted her new platinum-blonde hair a week ago for her 21st birthday, sweeping it into a long ponytail with butt-length blonde extensions. So it’s possible that this short bob has been hidden under extensions for the past week, and it’s also possible that the cropped style is, in fact, a brand-new bob that’ll gain her access to the summer bob club.

Either way, I’m feeling the look, and low-key really, really want to chop my hair off, too.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

