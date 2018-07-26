Beyonce and Jay-Z "On the Run II" Tour Opener - Cardiff
Rihanna Got a Bob Haircut and It's Already My Summer Hair Inspo

Once, I saw RiRi wearing army pants and flip flops, so I bought army pants and flip flops.

Louis Vuitton : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesStephane Cardinale - Corbis

Once, I saw RiRi wearing army pants and flip flops, so I bought army pants and flip flops. And now that Rihanna has unveiled a brand new look for the summer, you can bet that I’m already reaching for the scissors and planning a dramatic hair chop in a matter of minutes.

Revealing that she's opted for a fairly drastic change from her more recent looks, the singer took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to showcase a super cute, short black bob haircut in a Boomerang video. Rather than your typical blogger-esque blunt cut, the RiRi bob seems to be tapered a little, with textured ends, a softer shape and an effortless side sweep for extra volume.

It might take you a moment or two to resister her makeover, because she also happens to be wearing some pretty great purple sunglasses, and her Candy Apple Red bra from the Savage x Fenty line. It's a vibe.

Rihanna shows off her new short bob haircut.
Instagram

The short hair reveal is pretty unexpected. Just two weeks ago, Rihanna’s makeup tutorial for Vogue saw her rocking super long, thick hair with beauty waves and tousled ends. But hey, who can truly be bothered with the mermaid look? Most recently, she also appeared at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Menswear Show with a sleek, shoulder length lob, so maybe her transition to the shorter side of life has been a gradual process. Anyone who’s ever gone for a drastic chop will know that sometimes, it’s easier to ease yourself into a major haircut an inch at a time.

The combo of worldwide heatwaves with the inevitable, sweaty neck, birds nest hair, and Queen Rihanna proving that short hair really don’t care is making it almost impossible to resist booking a salon appointment right now.

Giphy
