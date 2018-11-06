image
Today's Top Stories
1
Scary Things That Could Happen If You Don't Vote
image
2
How to Get to the Polls for Free on Election Day
image
3
The 2018 Midterm Elections, by the Numbers
MCX110118_089
4
The Female Candidates Shaking Up The Midterms
image
5
An Open Letter to Asian American Voters

Julia Roberts Has Rose Pink Hair Now and Looks Completely Different

Also, completely gorgeous.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

With a career that spans thirty years, the iconic Julia Roberts has showcased pretty much every hair color out there—and made each one look perfect. She rocked the red in Pretty Woman, she was a rich shade of brunette for years, and these days she’s the perfect, beachy blonde, too. This week, the Hollywood star added another shade to her list of styles by debuting an unexpected, rose pink dye job.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, Roberts arrived at the L.A. studios having undergone a mini, understated makeover. Grunging up her typical look, the 51-year-old actress looked incredible with a barely-there hint of washed out pink through her long, wavy tresses.

Of course, she made the whole thing effortlessly cool as always, by staying it into a messy fishtail braid, and matching it perfectly with a co-ordinated pink suit for the interview. Anyone else going to be recreating this whole thing, ASAP?

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

But, while the transformation might seem like a flawless sartorial choice, the pink hair is actually the result of something way more down to earth. Explaining her new look to Kimmel, Roberts admitted it was in fact the delayed result of her Halloween costume. “I was a flamingo”, the star revealed. The star of new Amazon series Homecoming expected the dye to rinse out immediately, but soon found out otherwise.

Luckily, it totally looks like it’s supposed to be there and should absolutely be a longterm look for the actress. The all-powerful pink hair has thankfully stuck around for long enough to remind you to vote today, too.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
View this post on Instagram

#VOTE💪🏻

A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on

I really wasn’t expecting my next big hair plans to be inspired by Julia Roberts’ Halloween flamingo mishaps, but life works in mysterious ways.

Related Story
image
48 Stars Tempting Us to Dye Our Hair Pink
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
image
The 21 Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Elizabeth Olsen Just Debuted Her New Bangs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Best Temporary Hair Dyes to Play With ASAP
image Reese Witherspoon Just Stepped Out as a Brunette
image Found: The Best Night Cream for Your Skin Type
image Read This Before Trying Skincare Supplements
image A Ranking of the 7 Best Eyebrow Gels
image Here's How to Stop Your Itchy Scalp Fast
image WORTH IT: Beauty Products We Love
image The Best, Inexpensive Highlighters Real Women Love