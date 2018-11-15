If you almost scrolled past Ariana Grande's latest Instagram photo without noticing it was really her, I don't blame you. The singer was hardly recognizable without her trademark ponytail (that, and there was a bunny filter over her face). Instead of having her hair tied back, Ariana rocked a lob, with the strands just barely grazing her shoulders. Our team's Slack channel was packed with questions: Is this a new haircut? How short was her extension-less hair? What does this mean for her ponytail??

The last time the star took off her lengthy extensions was back in September when she tossed a heap of hair onto the floor and said, "til next time" though, we didn't see her face then. Come to think of it, I don't know when or if I've ever seen Ariana with short hair, though she looks amazing with short hair. She didn't address the style change on Instagram and instead posted the caption, "This filter took my eyebrows away but I promise they’re there."

Her Twitter fans appear to love the hairstyle change, with one user writing, "a concept: ariana keeping her short hair." While we're not sure what exactly made Ariana say thank you next to her ponytail (she did just go through a rough breakup...), we won't question it. The lob looks great, Ari.

