Natalie Portman is leaning into her preppy era. On June 8, the actor was photographed in Paris as she attended Day 15 of the French Open tennis tournament. For the occasion, Portman channeled her inner Ina Garten, wearing a white button-up with the collar flipped up, a pink skirt, and a chic pair of cat-eye sunglasses. To finish, she gave a one-woman masterclass on summer hairstyling with a preppy new cut.

Portman’s lob haircut was first lightly curled and combed out, allowing the look to have a slightly wavy appearance. She opted out of any accessories like clips or scrunchies, instead tucking her hair behind her ears. A Dior straw bucket hat—which feels like a major part of the unofficial European summer uniform—provided some extra shade. Soft makeup and a classic baby French manicure completed her posh outfit.

Natalie Portman attends the 2025 French Open with a preppy lob haircut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lobs, or long bobs, are a great way to test out a shorter hairstyle without fully committing to the shorter, more traditional version of the haircut. Jenna Ortega recently test-drove the style, following an example set by Zendaya, Ciara, and Laura Harrier.

Short haircuts are having a major resurgence ahead of the summer months, from Carrie Coon's bleached bob to Jenna Lyons's blunt new chop. If you’re considering following in Portman’s footsteps, you’ll need a few products to get the look. Keep reading for tips on how to achieve (and maintain) the preppy lob of your dreams—no monthly salon visits, or trip to the French Open, required.

