Natalie Portman’s Preppy Lob Should Be in Your Euro Summer Starter Pack

Short, sweet, and classic.

Natalie Portman wearing an off the shoulder dress with her hair down and in a deep side part.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ariel Baker's avatar
By
published
in News

Natalie Portman is leaning into her preppy era. On June 8, the actor was photographed in Paris as she attended Day 15 of the French Open tennis tournament. For the occasion, Portman channeled her inner Ina Garten, wearing a white button-up with the collar flipped up, a pink skirt, and a chic pair of cat-eye sunglasses. To finish, she gave a one-woman masterclass on summer hairstyling with a preppy new cut.

Portman’s lob haircut was first lightly curled and combed out, allowing the look to have a slightly wavy appearance. She opted out of any accessories like clips or scrunchies, instead tucking her hair behind her ears. A Dior straw bucket hat—which feels like a major part of the unofficial European summer uniform—provided some extra shade. Soft makeup and a classic baby French manicure completed her posh outfit.

Natalie Portman with a lob haircut wearing a straw bucket hat, a white button up, and a pink skirt.

Natalie Portman attends the 2025 French Open with a preppy lob haircut.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lobs, or long bobs, are a great way to test out a shorter hairstyle without fully committing to the shorter, more traditional version of the haircut. Jenna Ortega recently test-drove the style, following an example set by Zendaya, Ciara, and Laura Harrier.

Short haircuts are having a major resurgence ahead of the summer months, from Carrie Coon's bleached bob to Jenna Lyons's blunt new chop. If you’re considering following in Portman’s footsteps, you’ll need a few products to get the look. Keep reading for tips on how to achieve (and maintain) the preppy lob of your dreams—no monthly salon visits, or trip to the French Open, required.

Large Round Brush
Oribe
Large Round Brush

For a soft curl at the ends of your hair á la Portman, use a round brush like this one to give yourself an at-home blowout.

Heat Shield Blow Dry Accelerator
Bumble and Bumble
Heat Shield Blow Dry Accelerator

When using heat on your hair, it’s always best practice to have a protectant on hand. This one from Bumble and Bumble also helps to reduce drying time.

Bond-Building Repair Oil Serum
Bumble and Bumble
Bond-Building Repair Oil Serum

Struggle with dry, unexpected frizz? Use this oil at the end of your styling session to help repair your hair from the inside out.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸