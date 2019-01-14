Hailey Bieber, née Baldwin, has always had great hair. She's the type of person who can step out of her apartment in sweats, wearing zero makeup, rocking a messy bun, and still look perfect. Because Hailey has such a great head of hair, she's experimented with several styles and hair colors, but the model hasn't been known to keep one look for too long. Last month, Hailey switched up her wavy lob for a blunt-cut bob. And this weekend, she traded her honey blonde locks for...bright pink hair.

Over the weekend, Hailey was spotted strolling out of Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood sporting her freshly-dyed pink locks done by her go-t0 celeb stylist Florido. She reportedly met up with her hubby Justin at Barnes & Noble afterwards. Cute.

Hailey is unsurprisingly ahead of the wave when it comes to trends—celebrity stylists already told us that bright, rosy hues were going to be one of spring 2019's biggest hair colors.

Getty Images

This is isn't the first time Hailey has experimented with pink, either. At last year's Met Gala, she wore her wavy pink bob pulled back with an ethereal flower crown. She's clearly got a thing for this color.

Getty Images

In fact, pink seems to be the celeb It-Girl shade these days. Khloe Kardashian and Cardi B. recently showed off unique renditions of pink locks. Safe hair colors are obviously not the vibe of 2019. So...allow these colorful hair transformations to inspire you to hit up a colorist ASAP.

