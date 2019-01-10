Not Only Is Cardi B's Hair Now Pink, It's Double Ombré Pink

Cardi B is changing up her look 24/7, and 2019 is apparently the year where she fully embraces every single color available. (Clearly, she's been reading up on the most popular hair colors for winter and beyond.) But she just debuted a style that's out-there even for her: Bright fuchsia, which fades to a light pink, then fades BACK to fuchsia at the bottom. And she matched her eyeshadow, because of course she did.

Cardi B has embraced pink-hued looks before, including this head-to-toe pink outfit and a chunky pink and blonde wig in December 2018 at the Electric Holiday Concert (pictured above). But this look is new heights, and lengths, for the color:

Fans were also quick to point out that her Dolce & Gabbana suit made her look like a super-stylish Beetlejuice—now that it's in my brain, I can't unsee it.

Literally just yesterday Cardi B was head-to-toe lilac:

And this weekend, it was bright blue:

Is she going through the rainbow one color at a time? Because next up would be bright green, according to my calculation.

Next up? Fashion Week. Cardi B has typically served up some amazing looks, and this year should prove to be no exception by the looks of it.

