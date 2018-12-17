Khloe Kardashian Revealed a Pink Hair Transformation, and it's a Totally Different Look for Her

It’s been a year of big changes—some good, and some not so great— for Khloe Kardashian. Things got complicated (to say the least) in her relationship with Tristan Thompson, and she became a mother for the first time following the birth of her child, True. But, despite those fairly major plot twists in the reality star’s 2018 story, it’s still probably her beauty transformations which have been the hardest to keep track of.

So, with just a fortnight of the year left to go now, why not finish with a bang and reveal a totally unexpected, super fun hair color choice, to really wrap things up in style? After debuting a new, icy blonde look only a matter of weeks ago, Khloe took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her shiny pink—yes, PINK—hair makeover, here in time for Christmas.

Matching herself perfectly to her Instagram theme, and co-ordinating nicely with daughter True’s nursery (surely deserving of bonus mom points), Khloe is now sporting a pretty, pastel, washed-out shade of cotton candy pink, worn in tousled waves with a darker root. Playing it cool while dropping her latest transformation, the 34-year-old captioned the pic: "You’ll never get the same moment twice. Appreciate this moment.”

It might only be a temporary look for the 34-year-old Good American co-founder (we all know that pastel pink is a tricky 'blink and you'll miss it' color), but it might just be one of her best ever.

Koko isn’t actually the first Kardashian go to for such a shade this year, either. You might remember that, back in September, her younger sis Kylie Jenner also temporarily tried the pretty in pink life with adorable results. Other celebs, including Emma Roberts and January Jones, have also swapped their signature blonde to be tickled pink over the past twelve months.

And, if you're now full of absolute regrets over not going pink during 2018, there's still time. Go, go, go!

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE