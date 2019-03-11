As a kid, I looked to my mom as a beauty muse, and she and my grandma would give me skincare tips. They both look younger than they are and have really nice skin. Now, at 22, I think that less is more when it comes to makeup: I enjoy having a bare-looking face rather than a full, done-up look. I know everybody’s different and some people enjoy a full face of makeup, but I’m just so impatient and I don’t like spending a lot of time on myself every day. When I do decide to put on a real look, I tap BareMinerals’s foundation stick on areas where I need it; it really lets my skin breathe, it’s not super heavy, and it’s easy to blend. Then I’ll just put on a little brow gel, some mascara, blush, and highlighter. I like to look a little flushed and dewy.

Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation Stick BareMinerals ulta.com $32.00 SHOP IT

I’m trying to let my hair grow out right now. It’s a very awkward length that I don’t particularly like, and for the last three years, I haven’t had the patience to let it be. I toned it darker recently, just so I could give it a break for a second, because bleaching it is harsh. If I could be platinum forever, I would be, but it’s just so damaging. On most days, I pull it back and use Mane ’n Tail leave-in conditioner as my hairspray to nourish it and prevent breakage but still look styled. My husband, Justin, and I actually share the same Unite shampoo in our shower.

We definitely don’t share skincare, though! I moisturize with a cream by Dr. Barbara Sturm that’s formulated with my blood, so I don’t think he wants to put something that was made from my body on himself. My skin is really sensitive, so I’m not a huge fan of facials with extractions, which are too hard on my skin. I’m into treatments that are really soothing, like HydraFacials, which use water and suction to cleanse. At home, I use a good hyaluronic-acid serum, SPF, and my blood cream. And I try to avoid formulas with fragrance so I don’t break out, especially after being on set all day where I don’t know exactly what’s going on my skin.

The biggest thing that makes a difference in my looks—and my energy level—is exercising consistently. I used to be a ballet dancer, so working out is important to me. I box, and I’m obsessed with hot Pilates, which I started maybe two years ago. I don’t break a sweat very easily, so when I do, I feel like I’m really getting things done.

This article appears in the April 2019 issue of Marie Claire.

READ THE FULL ISSUE HERE