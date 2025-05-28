Hailey Bieber Keeps Proving Her Favorite Black Loafers Are Worth the Investment

She's getting her cost-per-wear out of this pair.

Hailey Bieber at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ever since Simone Bellotti became Jil Sander's creative director in March, the Italian label has dominated every fashion girl’s closet. Jennifer Lawrence, Dua Lipa, and Hailey Bieber have all sourced its catalog multiple times in the past two months. But Bieber isn't a bandwagon fan. She's a longtime Jil Sander loyalist who first sported the brand's black loafers in March 2022 and hasn't looked back. On May 27, her favorite square-toe style by the designer still seemed good as new.

Yesterday, the new mom wore her Jil Sander loafers for the umpteenth occasion while out in L.A. The paparazzi captured Bieber exiting a meeting with United Talent Agency, modeling her tried-and-trues beneath a pair of slouchy black trousers. At first glance, you might've confused them with another The Row pair, but the recognizable wrinkles on each toe confirmed they were indeed her Jil Sander staples.

From there, Bieber kept a monochromatic beat with an oversized leather jacket from Saint Laurent. The devout brand ambassador used her moto topper to hide her shirt underneath. Knowing Bieber, she probably chose a white tee from LESET—another of her favorite off-duty brands.

Hailey Bieber was photographed in Beverly Hills re-wearing Jil Sander loafers, black trousers, and a matching leather jacket.

Hailey Bieber wears her tried-and-true black loafers from Jil Sander while out in Beverly Hills on May 27.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber is currently partial to Jil Sander's flattest loafers, but she's owned other options. Her first pair debuted during Paris Fashion Week in March 2022: a style with a harsher square-toe silhouette and thick, menswear-inspired soles. All eyes went to the supermodel's shoes at the time, but her leather Balenciaga trench coat, cropped cardigan, and body chain from Jacquie Aiche were equally enviable.

Hailey Bieber was spotted in Paris wearing her favorite Jil Sander loafers, baggy jeans, and an oversized leather trench coat from Balenciaga.

Hailey Bieber debuted her first pair of Jil Sander loafers during Paris Fashion Week in March 2022.

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Since then, similar shoes have become a mainstay in Bieber’s daily rotation. She’s worn luxe Jil Sander loafers at concerts, on vacation in Japan, and for various date nights with her husband, Justin. They even proved to be pregnancy-friendly last year. At a Billie Eilish concert in May 2024, Bieber accessorized her footwear with chunky socks, which dressed up her laidback maternity look.

Hailey Bieber wore her favorite Jil Sander loafers with sweat shorts and a leather jacket at a Billie Eilish concert.

Hailey Bieber attended a Billie Eilish concert in May 2024 wearing her favorite black loafers from Jil Sander.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

After more than 30 re-wears, most shoes would need a little TLC before returning to the style scene. Perhaps even a re-purchase. But not these. The more Hailey Bieber wears her Jil Sander loafers, the more she proves they're worth the investment.

Black Leather Loafers
Jil Sander
Black Leather Loafers

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.

