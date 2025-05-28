Hailey Bieber Keeps Proving Her Favorite Black Loafers Are Worth the Investment
She's getting her cost-per-wear out of this pair.
Ever since Simone Bellotti became Jil Sander's creative director in March, the Italian label has dominated every fashion girl’s closet. Jennifer Lawrence, Dua Lipa, and Hailey Bieber have all sourced its catalog multiple times in the past two months. But Bieber isn't a bandwagon fan. She's a longtime Jil Sander loyalist who first sported the brand's black loafers in March 2022 and hasn't looked back. On May 27, her favorite square-toe style by the designer still seemed good as new.
Yesterday, the new mom wore her Jil Sander loafers for the umpteenth occasion while out in L.A. The paparazzi captured Bieber exiting a meeting with United Talent Agency, modeling her tried-and-trues beneath a pair of slouchy black trousers. At first glance, you might've confused them with another The Row pair, but the recognizable wrinkles on each toe confirmed they were indeed her Jil Sander staples.
From there, Bieber kept a monochromatic beat with an oversized leather jacket from Saint Laurent. The devout brand ambassador used her moto topper to hide her shirt underneath. Knowing Bieber, she probably chose a white tee from LESET—another of her favorite off-duty brands.
Bieber is currently partial to Jil Sander's flattest loafers, but she's owned other options. Her first pair debuted during Paris Fashion Week in March 2022: a style with a harsher square-toe silhouette and thick, menswear-inspired soles. All eyes went to the supermodel's shoes at the time, but her leather Balenciaga trench coat, cropped cardigan, and body chain from Jacquie Aiche were equally enviable.
Since then, similar shoes have become a mainstay in Bieber’s daily rotation. She’s worn luxe Jil Sander loafers at concerts, on vacation in Japan, and for various date nights with her husband, Justin. They even proved to be pregnancy-friendly last year. At a Billie Eilish concert in May 2024, Bieber accessorized her footwear with chunky socks, which dressed up her laidback maternity look.
After more than 30 re-wears, most shoes would need a little TLC before returning to the style scene. Perhaps even a re-purchase. But not these. The more Hailey Bieber wears her Jil Sander loafers, the more she proves they're worth the investment.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
-
Staples to Score Before Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Ends
Let's talk about summer fundamentals.
-
We're All Copying Natalie Portman’s Anti-Summer Manicure, Right?
A moody statement.
-
King Charles Talked a "Daunted" Prince William Out of One Life-Changing Decision
William nearly made a huge move in his twenties.
-
Why Simone's Nantucket Basket Necklace Is the Most Authentic 'Sirens' Status Symbol
No, it's not the Lily Pulitzer shift dress.
-
Taylor Swift Skips an American Music Awards 2025 Red Carpet Outfit
A virtual acceptance speech outfit wasn't in the cards, either.
-
Every "Glam" Outfit Change Jennifer Lopez Packed Into Her 2025 American Music Awards Hosting Gig
See every look she wore throughout the ceremony.
-
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Test-Drive Kylie Jenner's Stylish New Khy Collab
Khy tapped a London Fashion Week rising star who's dressed Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna.
-
Taylor Swift Cinches the Belted Bag Trend for a Cozy Dinner Date With Travis Kelce
The singer's Balmain "Anthem" bag sent the perfect message on a night out in Florida.
-
Elle Fanning's Givenchy Skirt Suit Features a Secret Back Detail on the Cannes Red Carpet
Business in the front, party in the back.
-
I Track Every Celebrity Cannes Arrival—These 8 French Riviera Outfits Fit Any Euro Summer Vacation
I'm taking notes for my next trip.
-
Emma Watson's New Cannes Dress Sent the Summer Plaid Trend to the Top of My Wish List
She's following the runway's lead.