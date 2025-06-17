Allow Hailey Bieber to Introduce Fila's Rare Hiking-Inspired It-Sneaker
From brunch to the California hills, these Filas are a match for 20,000-step days.
If there's a new trendy sneaker in town, trust Hailey Bieber knows about it. Chances are, she's already curating a cool-girl co-ord around the trainers, which will instantly solidify their must-have status.
On June 13, the model did what she does best: she put a fresh style on the map. Dressed in head-to-toe athleisure, Bieber grabbed breakfast with her close friend, Lauren Perez, at Beverly Hills's Leora. While the paparazzi pics were grainy, her metallic accents helped ID each piece, starting with her footwear. Instead of her everyday loafers, Bieber slipped on the 2025 Fila Echappe sneakers.
The brand-new trainers are mostly white mesh, alongside velvet black heels, Ortholite insoles, and metallic silver uppers. Each set of laces cascades diagonally toward the outside walls, contrary to the original Echappes. The Bieber-approved kicks dropped in April, and are only available in select countries, including Malaysia. But since the Rhode founder doubles as a Fila ambassador, she got her hands on them (of course).
From there, Bieber matched the sneakers' sportiness with workout-ready attire. First, she zipped up the Rapid Pullover from Alo Yoga, her favorite label for errand runs, Pilates classes, and every off-duty outing in between. The new mom paired her black long-sleeve with the complementary High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging, another Alo find. The brand's reflective logo projected off the matching set.
In true model off-duty form, oval-shaped sunglasses and chunky white socks finished Bieber's exercise-proof ensemble.
To the public, Bieber's trek-approved sneakers are relatively new, but Bieber has owned this same pair since February. On Feb. 3, she debuted the low-top trainers before a workout class in New York. Similar to her latest look, the A-lister paired them with bulky white socks and cool-toned green leggings. On top, she layered a white sweatshirt underneath a leather bomber jacket, courtesy of Phoebe Philo, which rings in at $8,900. Always on board for designer at the gym, her luxury gym bag hailed from The Row, and is shockingly still available. To finish, Bieber showed her brand loyalty via a Fila baseball cap.
Unless you live in Malaysia, Bieber's Fila Echappes may be difficult to secure, but not impossible. But if you really don't want to make the trek, there are similarly chunky styles on the market—like Salomon sneakers and trail-ready Nikes—right in Bieber's backyard.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Sneakers Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.