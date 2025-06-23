In a world dominated by Adidas Tokyos and Puma Speedcats, it takes a very special sneaker to turn the heads of the celebrity set. And New Balance's beloved 530s are that shoe. While Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dua Lipa have all pledged allegiance to the slim sneaker trend, NB's famously chunky trainers have infiltrated the closets of Adele, Gigi Hadid, and most recently, Hailey Bieber.

Before the launch of Rhode's Glazing Mist on June 24, the founder spent the weekend in New York City—and served looks the entire time. On June 18, ahead of her stylish soirée, Bieber was photographed while heading to Alo Yoga—either for a shopping spree or a workout at the brand's celeb-loved fitness studio. She dressed for the occasion, wearing head-to-toe athleisure.

Bieber curated her entire ensemble around her New Balance 530s. The trainers were early 2000s dad-core personified, complete with mesh uppers, metallic silver accents, and heightened soles. Her exact style is available to shop in over 12 color-ways, but Bieber chose the versatile all-white version. Meanwhile, her bulky tube socks upped the outfit's retro feel.

Hailey Bieber styled head-to-toe athleisure with New Balance 530 sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber continued the color story, slipping on a pair of gray high-waisted leggings, which coordinated with the cool-toned trim on her footwear. On top, she chose a fitted T-shirt with green lettering that read: "Holy Cross." The top appeared to be a vintage find from her personal archive.

A master of high-low dressing, Bieber elevated her workout-wear with a bucket bag from Toteme, the same label behind Bieber's signature flip-flops. A relic of the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 line, her "fits everything" handbag tapped into fashion's continued belt bag trend. It featured a cinched silhouette, a sleek, black leather outer, and silver hardware that juxtaposed her oval-cut engagement ring.

The $1,340 piece is merely the newest addition to Bieber's stacked belt bag collection. In January, she debuted a similarly-belted Miu Miu style, carrying a top-handle Aventure bag in chocolate brown.

Today, Bieber prefers loafers and flip-flops, but in the early 2020s, she rarely went anywhere without her New Balances in tow. She rotated between the 2002Rs, the 1906Rs, and the 725 sneakers, but her 530s appear to be a newly-added style.

Hailey Bieber pairs chunky New Balance 725s with an off-duty sweatsuit in Dec. 2023. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Sure, Adidas Sambas are still going strong, but in Bieber's eyes, New Balances are the underdog shoe of the summer. Give your slim sneakers a much-needed break with a chunky pair of your own.

