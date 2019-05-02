Everyone else can go home now—Sophie Turner won the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet. The Game of Thrones star and fiancé of Joe Jonas showed up looking absolutely STUNNING. Like, beyond. She wore her sunshine blonde hair in a center-parted lob, rounded ever-so-slightly at the ends, that falls right past her shoulders. And something about her hair looks...different. Did she cut it?

In this video she recently posted, her hair is so much longer. It's literally grazing down her back.

Either way, we're completely here for this hair.

Sophie is serving, okay.

To complement her colorful jumpsuit, she kept her makeup natural and neutral. She wore a brown smokey eye and showed off her sculpted cheekbones, thanks to a popping blush (BTW, I'll continue searching for a beauty breakdown to ID these products so your contoured looks can look just as amazing), and her neutral gloss rounds out her look so beautifully.

Keep killing it, Sophie. We're all rooting for you!!

