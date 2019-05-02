image
Sophie Turner Looks Unrecognizable at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

So gorgeous.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

Everyone else can go home now—Sophie Turner won the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet. The Game of Thrones star and fiancé of Joe Jonas showed up looking absolutely STUNNING. Like, beyond. She wore her sunshine blonde hair in a center-parted lob, rounded ever-so-slightly at the ends, that falls right past her shoulders. And something about her hair looks...different. Did she cut it?

image
Getty Images

In this video she recently posted, her hair is so much longer. It's literally grazing down her back.

Either way, we're completely here for this hair.

image
Getty Images

Sophie is serving, okay.

image
Getty Images

To complement her colorful jumpsuit, she kept her makeup natural and neutral. She wore a brown smokey eye and showed off her sculpted cheekbones, thanks to a popping blush (BTW, I'll continue searching for a beauty breakdown to ID these products so your contoured looks can look just as amazing), and her neutral gloss rounds out her look so beautifully.

image
Getty Images

Keep killing it, Sophie. We're all rooting for you!!

