Though she's recently become a style icon in her own right, Sofia Richie Grainge hasn't attended the Met Gala—AKA fashion's Super Bowl—since 2017. This year, however, the model made her long-awaited return, walking the 2025 red carpet in a look not unlike the one she wore for her first walk up the Met steps.

This year's Costume Institute exhibit and the coinciding dress code are both celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and Richie Grainge dressed for the theme. She showed up in a meticulously tailored look of her own, walking the floral-printed carpet in an elegant, cap-sleeve gown that fit her like a glove. The designer? Tommy Hilfiger, the same label she collaborated with on a recent spring capsule collection.

Sofia Richie Grainge attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" in a white cap-sleeve gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ivory number featured a pleated mock neck detail and a massive cream-colored bow, which draped down from the dress's open back like a makeshift bustle. Much like her everyday wardrobe, this look was a lesson in subtle sophistication (Sofistication, if you will). Zendaya, also in bridal white, might have been taking notes.

Compared to bold costumes from Doechii, Miley Cyrus, and Sabrina Carpenter (who went pantsless), Richie Grainge's dress was usually minimalist. But the choice was undoubtedly the correct one, as it allowed her dress's tailoring to hold the main focus.

The back featured a large cream-colored bow for added drama. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though she hasn't attended the Met Gala in years, her 2025 dress was notably reminiscent of one of her previous looks. She wore a similarly simplistic all-white gown to the 2015 Met Gala, themed: "China: Through The Looking Glass."

Sofia Ritchie Grainge poses with Cara Delevigne, Stella McCartney, and Zhu Zhu at the 2015 Met Gala, "China: Through The Looking Glass." (Image credit: Getty Images)

This gown, however, featured a sleeveless design and a crew neck, which she accentuated with a gold cuff choker. The skirt, meanwhile, was fairly similar, with both gowns boasting a slim silhouette and train.

Met Gala royalty in the making.