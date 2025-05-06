Sofia Richie Grainge Wears an Updated Version of Her First-Ever Met Gala Look on the 2025 Red Carpet
Met Gala royalty in the making.
Though she's recently become a style icon in her own right, Sofia Richie Grainge hasn't attended the Met Gala—AKA fashion's Super Bowl—since 2017. This year, however, the model made her long-awaited return, walking the 2025 red carpet in a look not unlike the one she wore for her first walk up the Met steps.
This year's Costume Institute exhibit and the coinciding dress code are both celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and Richie Grainge dressed for the theme. She showed up in a meticulously tailored look of her own, walking the floral-printed carpet in an elegant, cap-sleeve gown that fit her like a glove. The designer? Tommy Hilfiger, the same label she collaborated with on a recent spring capsule collection.
The ivory number featured a pleated mock neck detail and a massive cream-colored bow, which draped down from the dress's open back like a makeshift bustle. Much like her everyday wardrobe, this look was a lesson in subtle sophistication (Sofistication, if you will). Zendaya, also in bridal white, might have been taking notes.
Compared to bold costumes from Doechii, Miley Cyrus, and Sabrina Carpenter (who went pantsless), Richie Grainge's dress was usually minimalist. But the choice was undoubtedly the correct one, as it allowed her dress's tailoring to hold the main focus.
Though she hasn't attended the Met Gala in years, her 2025 dress was notably reminiscent of one of her previous looks. She wore a similarly simplistic all-white gown to the 2015 Met Gala, themed: "China: Through The Looking Glass."
This gown, however, featured a sleeveless design and a crew neck, which she accentuated with a gold cuff choker. The skirt, meanwhile, was fairly similar, with both gowns boasting a slim silhouette and train.
