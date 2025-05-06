Sofia Richie Grainge Wears an Updated Version of Her First-Ever Met Gala Look on the 2025 Red Carpet

Met Gala royalty in the making.

Sofia Richie Grainge attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot;
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Though she's recently become a style icon in her own right, Sofia Richie Grainge hasn't attended the Met Gala—AKA fashion's Super Bowl—since 2017. This year, however, the model made her long-awaited return, walking the 2025 red carpet in a look not unlike the one she wore for her first walk up the Met steps.

This year's Costume Institute exhibit and the coinciding dress code are both celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and Richie Grainge dressed for the theme. She showed up in a meticulously tailored look of her own, walking the floral-printed carpet in an elegant, cap-sleeve gown that fit her like a glove. The designer? Tommy Hilfiger, the same label she collaborated with on a recent spring capsule collection.

Sofia Richie Grainge attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

Sofia Richie Grainge attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" in a white cap-sleeve gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The ivory number featured a pleated mock neck detail and a massive cream-colored bow, which draped down from the dress's open back like a makeshift bustle. Much like her everyday wardrobe, this look was a lesson in subtle sophistication (Sofistication, if you will). Zendaya, also in bridal white, might have been taking notes.

Compared to bold costumes from Doechii, Miley Cyrus, and Sabrina Carpenter (who went pantsless), Richie Grainge's dress was usually minimalist. But the choice was undoubtedly the correct one, as it allowed her dress's tailoring to hold the main focus.

Sofia Richie Grainge attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

The back featured a large cream-colored bow for added drama.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though she hasn't attended the Met Gala in years, her 2025 dress was notably reminiscent of one of her previous looks. She wore a similarly simplistic all-white gown to the 2015 Met Gala, themed: "China: Through The Looking Glass."

Cara Delevigne, Stella McCartney, Sofia Ritchie Grainge, and Zhu Zhu attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

Sofia Ritchie Grainge poses with Cara Delevigne, Stella McCartney, and Zhu Zhu at the 2015 Met Gala, "China: Through The Looking Glass."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This gown, however, featured a sleeveless design and a crew neck, which she accentuated with a gold cuff choker. The skirt, meanwhile, was fairly similar, with both gowns boasting a slim silhouette and train.

Met Gala royalty in the making.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸