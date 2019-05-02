image
Today's Top Stories
1
See the Runway Looks at Dior's Cruise 2020 Show
null
2
I Really, Really Miss Captain America's Beard
image
3
15 Beaded Bags That Elevate All Spring Outfits
image
4
20 Inspiring Beauty Instagram Accounts
image
5
'Game of Thrones' Cast Talks Season 8

Taylor Swift Performed "ME!" at the Billboard Music Awards and Twitter Has Feelings

Is only Beyoncé allowed to have a marching band?

By Rachel Epstein and Cady Drell
image
Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift performed "Me!" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
  • It's her first time back at the awards in six years.
  • Naturally, Twitter has a lot of feelings about her performance.

    For the first time in six years, Taylor Swift is back on stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and, naturally, fans are losing it over her performance. The singer opened the whole show with a really colorful performance of her new single, "ME!," with Brendon Urie on hand to help her kick things off.

    Taylor dropped the single (on which Urie, of Panic! at the Disco fame, also appears) less than a week ago on April 26. The "Me!" music video topped the YouTube record for most-watched video in 24 hours by a solo and female artist with 65.2 million views. You can watch it here:

    Much like she did in her music video, Swift brought out a marching band in pink, a bunch of dancers in pastel suits, and cute synchronized dance moves. Oh, and they rode in on a big sequined umbrella. Of course! She also rocked some amazing pink tips on her ponytail and was bold enough to sing live, which is why we stan a legend.

    And while Twitter naturally gave her props...

    ...some people pointed out that using a marching band so soon after the release of Beyoncé's Homecoming, which documented her Coachella performance last year, might have been too close to the other legend to avoid comparison.

    Not to get too "kids these days," but haven't kids these days heard of Fleetwood Mac?! This was in 1979:


    Just sayin', they all wore the marching band lewk smashingly.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Stories
    image
    Every Sheer, Sultry Outfit at the Billboards
    image
    Sound On: The 5 Best Albums We Heard in April
    image
    See the Best Dressed Celebs at the 2019 BMAs
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show Priyanka and Sophie Are the Ultimate Jo Bro Fans
    image This Is a Cardi B Ab Appreciation Post
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals See Nick and Priyanka at Billboard Music Awards
    Princess Charlotte fourth birthday photoshoot, Norfolk, UK - Apr 2019
    Adorable Photos to Celebrate Princess Charlotte
    image See Princess Charlotte's Fourth Birthday Pics
    Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Day 8 Prince Harry Has New and Confusing Travel Plans
    image The New Ted Bundy Film Has a Release Date
    image Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne May Be Over for Good
    image Charlize Theron Had Doubts About 'Monster'
    image Kylie Jenner Gave Her BF a Gas Station Theme Party