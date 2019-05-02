Taylor Swift performed "Me!" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

It's her first time back at the awards in six years.

Naturally, Twitter has a lot of feelings about her performance.

For the first time in six years, Taylor Swift is back on stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and, naturally, fans are losing it over her performance. The singer opened the whole show with a really colorful performance of her new single, "ME!," with Brendon Urie on hand to help her kick things off.

Taylor dropped the single (on which Urie, of Panic! at the Disco fame, also appears) less than a week ago on April 26. The "Me!" music video topped the YouTube record for most-watched video in 24 hours by a solo and female artist with 65.2 million views. You can watch it here:

Much like she did in her music video, Swift brought out a marching band in pink, a bunch of dancers in pastel suits, and cute synchronized dance moves. Oh, and they rode in on a big sequined umbrella. Of course! She also rocked some amazing pink tips on her ponytail and was bold enough to sing live, which is why we stan a legend.

And while Twitter naturally gave her props...

Taylor Swift and Vegas’s own Brandon Urie open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the fabulous MGM Grand! ⁦@BBMAs⁩ ⁦@MGMGrand⁩ ⁦@JennMGMPR⁩ pic.twitter.com/HZsPBIM3h0 — Tom Kaplan (@tomkaplan) May 2, 2019

If you see me crying in the library while watching @taylorswift13 open for the billboard music awards...mind your business — Brooke (@brookelauren427) May 2, 2019

THE MARCHING BAND

THE COLORS

THE DANCERS

THE PROPS

THE LIGHTING

THE COSTUME

EVERYTHING IS AWESOME!

TAYLOR SWIFT IS KILLING THE GAME Y’LL#MEonBBMAs pic.twitter.com/vXqDenm5FM — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 2, 2019

...some people pointed out that using a marching band so soon after the release of Beyoncé's Homecoming, which documented her Coachella performance last year, might have been too close to the other legend to avoid comparison.

I am watching the Billboards why do Taylor Swift got a Band like Beyoncé? No personality. 🙄🤚🏾 pic.twitter.com/OFS5INOLVE — REEZY CLARK ♉️ (@PrettyYngBrown) May 2, 2019

It was real bold of Taylor Swift to use a drumb line theme for her Billboards performance after Beychella. Real bold. Lol po lil tink tink — Candy Berry (@MrsMDSoul) May 2, 2019

Lol. Taylor Swift opening Billboard Awards with a marching band. Beyoncé effect. — Melissa D // RMT (@MelissaD_RMT) May 2, 2019

Not to get too "kids these days," but haven't kids these days heard of Fleetwood Mac?! This was in 1979:

Just sayin', they all wore the marching band lewk smashingly.

