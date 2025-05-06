Tyla Reimagines the Pinstripe Shirt as a Sultry Jacquemus Gown at the Met Gala 2025

Tyla has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala, this time trading sand for pinstripes.

For her second appearance on the Met Gala red carpet, the "Water" singer may have one-upped her internet-breaking look in a custom off-the-shoulder pinstripe gown by Jacquemus complete with an oversized cape. Working with stylist Ron Hartleben, Tyla referenced the Met Gala's theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" with a men's shirt-inspired cape and beaded pinstripe details. The star wore a glittering diamond choker and diamond stud earrings from Pandora to complete her look.

On the beauty front, Tyla worked with her go-to hairstylist Louis Souvestre to create short blonde finger curls a là Marilyn Monroe. With the help of makeup artist Matthew Fishman, she went for a sultry, smoky eye, a go-to for the South African singer, to tie her "Tailored For You" style.

Tyla wore a pinstripe corseted gown with a long dramatic cape to the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A closer look at Tyla's cape reveals it's menswear-inspired neckline. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla's glam was old Hollywood to a T with smokey eye makeup and short blonde curls. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a first-time Met Gala attendee in 2024, Tyla gave a masterclass in personal style with the help of Balmain. Inspired by the "Garden of Time" dress code, the singer wore a gown sculpted from sand and carried an hourglass clutch, nodding to the sands of time. The dress clung to every inch of Tyla's curves, so much so that a team of assistants had to carry the star up the Met stairs. After Tyla walked the red carpet, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing shortened her dress to a mini length so she could maneuver more easily around the event.

For her first Met Gala in 2024, Tyla was inspired by the 'Garden of Time' theme and broke the internet in a Balmain dress made of sand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may only be her second Met Gala, but her latest outings prove she's got the chops to become a bona fide red carpet star. Back in March, she wore a Jean Paul Gaultier gown to the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, and the look was nothing short of sensual and cool—a signature for the star. Collaborating again with Hartleben for the event, Tyla was dressed in intricate black form-fitting strings complete with a long train and black briefs.

Tyla looked sexy and cool in Jean Paul Gaultier at her most recent red carpet appearance at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors