Tyla Reimagines the Pinstripe Shirt as a Sultry Jacquemus Gown at the Met Gala 2025

Her look is "Tailored For You" to a T.

Tyla at The Mark Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Masato Onada/WWD via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tyla has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala, this time trading sand for pinstripes.

For her second appearance on the Met Gala red carpet, the "Water" singer may have one-upped her internet-breaking look in a custom off-the-shoulder pinstripe gown by Jacquemus complete with an oversized cape. Working with stylist Ron Hartleben, Tyla referenced the Met Gala's theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" with a men's shirt-inspired cape and beaded pinstripe details. The star wore a glittering diamond choker and diamond stud earrings from Pandora to complete her look.

On the beauty front, Tyla worked with her go-to hairstylist Louis Souvestre to create short blonde finger curls a là Marilyn Monroe. With the help of makeup artist Matthew Fishman, she went for a sultry, smoky eye, a go-to for the South African singer, to tie her "Tailored For You" style.

Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Masato Onada/WWD via Getty Images)

Tyla wore a pinstripe corseted gown with a long dramatic cape to the 2025 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Masato Onada/WWD via Getty Images)

A closer look at Tyla's cape reveals it's menswear-inspired neckline.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Masato Onada/WWD via Getty Images)

Tyla's glam was old Hollywood to a T with smokey eye makeup and short blonde curls.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a first-time Met Gala attendee in 2024, Tyla gave a masterclass in personal style with the help of Balmain. Inspired by the "Garden of Time" dress code, the singer wore a gown sculpted from sand and carried an hourglass clutch, nodding to the sands of time. The dress clung to every inch of Tyla's curves, so much so that a team of assistants had to carry the star up the Met stairs. After Tyla walked the red carpet, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing shortened her dress to a mini length so she could maneuver more easily around the event.

Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

For her first Met Gala in 2024, Tyla was inspired by the 'Garden of Time' theme and broke the internet in a Balmain dress made of sand.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It may only be her second Met Gala, but her latest outings prove she's got the chops to become a bona fide red carpet star. Back in March, she wore a Jean Paul Gaultier gown to the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, and the look was nothing short of sensual and cool—a signature for the star. Collaborating again with Hartleben for the event, Tyla was dressed in intricate black form-fitting strings complete with a long train and black briefs.

Tyla attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Tyla looked sexy and cool in Jean Paul Gaultier at her most recent red carpet appearance at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
