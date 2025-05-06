Tyla Reimagines the Pinstripe Shirt as a Sultry Jacquemus Gown at the Met Gala 2025
Her look is "Tailored For You" to a T.
Tyla has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala, this time trading sand for pinstripes.
For her second appearance on the Met Gala red carpet, the "Water" singer may have one-upped her internet-breaking look in a custom off-the-shoulder pinstripe gown by Jacquemus complete with an oversized cape. Working with stylist Ron Hartleben, Tyla referenced the Met Gala's theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" with a men's shirt-inspired cape and beaded pinstripe details. The star wore a glittering diamond choker and diamond stud earrings from Pandora to complete her look.
On the beauty front, Tyla worked with her go-to hairstylist Louis Souvestre to create short blonde finger curls a là Marilyn Monroe. With the help of makeup artist Matthew Fishman, she went for a sultry, smoky eye, a go-to for the South African singer, to tie her "Tailored For You" style.
As a first-time Met Gala attendee in 2024, Tyla gave a masterclass in personal style with the help of Balmain. Inspired by the "Garden of Time" dress code, the singer wore a gown sculpted from sand and carried an hourglass clutch, nodding to the sands of time. The dress clung to every inch of Tyla's curves, so much so that a team of assistants had to carry the star up the Met stairs. After Tyla walked the red carpet, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing shortened her dress to a mini length so she could maneuver more easily around the event.
It may only be her second Met Gala, but her latest outings prove she's got the chops to become a bona fide red carpet star. Back in March, she wore a Jean Paul Gaultier gown to the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, and the look was nothing short of sensual and cool—a signature for the star. Collaborating again with Hartleben for the event, Tyla was dressed in intricate black form-fitting strings complete with a long train and black briefs.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
