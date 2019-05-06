Mindy Kaling Went Cotton Candy Blonde for the Met Gala and I'm Not Okay

Okay, picture Mindy Kaling in your head. Her signature chocolate brown hair color comes to mind, right? Same. Welp, scratch that, and imagine her blonde. Tonight, ladies and gentlemen, Kaling made your imaginations come alive. She stepped onto the red carpet of the 2019 Met Gala with bright blonde hair, and looks like a completely different person.

Getty Images

SO. MUCH. YAS.

Getty Images

Her shade of blonde she donned this evening has a subtle touch of pastel pink. This cotton candy blonde hue is such a vibe. So Camp.

Getty Images

We're lucky that Kaling is quick on her 'Gram game tonight because she JUST posted a photo revealing her uber talented glam squad.

This hair was flawlessly executed by Marc Mena. Okay, fine, we know it's a wig—obvi. But I'm hoping the blonde comes out to play even more this summer. Her makeup is shimmery and neutral to complement her deep skin tone. Her face was slayed by celebrity makeup artist Janice Kinjo using Burt's Bees products. Kaling is serving, hunny!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE