Serena Williams' Met Gala Sneakers Gave Her Versace Dress an Edge

She looked beautiful.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Serena Williams has arrived to the Met Gala! The star will be joining fellow cohosts Lady Gaga and Harry Styles tonight for the festivities, as well as hundreds of other celebrities. The tennis star walked the red carpet in a neon yellow dress with butterfly embellishments and her husband Alexis Ohanian was by her side. This appearance marked her third time walking the red carpet (she previously attended the gala in 2011 and 2017).

Her outfit tonight was perfect for the camp theme, as it was definitely extra. The voluminous ensemble had a long train, structured shoulders, and was decked out in blush butterflies, which almost resembled florals, that popped out from her dress. She accessorized with De Grisogono jewels.

As far as color goes, Williams and Lady Gaga were neck-in-neck with the bright hues. (Gaga wore a pink Brandon Maxwell dress that transformed into several looks.) The two were also one of the first guests to arrive to the red carpet, no doubt giving them more time to shine on the steps. Psst Harry Styles, step up your style game because the ladies brought it.

The part of her outfit that most screamed "boss?" Her custom highlighter-yellow Nike Air trainers, which only Serena Williams could make work with a Versace gown.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

See her full look, below, then check out what her two other cohosts wore.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

