When it comes to dramatic breakups from long term relationships, the pain of saying goodbye can often lead to rash and spontaneous hair-related decisions. Bangs, a dye job, or a dramatic chop... we’ve all been there. So it’s totally understandable that, in saying goodbye to her onscreen self, Maisie Williams has marked her final farewell to Arya Stark with a major hair transformation.

Maisie girl, I’ve just watched you sail off into the unknown, I’m not emotionally stable enough for new hair too.

Following the final episode of Game of Thrones which aired on Sunday night, the 22-year-old actress took to Instagram to unveil a brand new look to her 11million followers. While the rest of the cast posted emotional and heartfelt tributes to their Westeros counterparts, Maisie focused on the more important matter at hand—mid-length, bleach blonde hair with heavy, long bangs. It’s a totally new look for the GoT star, and it’s grungey, effortless perfection with those cool girl dark roots.

It’s a polar opposite look to the signature onscreen, brunette Stark hair that we're all used to seeing, but Maisie IRL is no stranger to the laidback, peroxide vibe. Since filming wrapped last year on the final season of the show, she’s been experimenting with a whole rainbow of pastel shades, swapping a shade of ultraviolet at one point for cute bubblegum pink to suit her edgy style.

Arya might be able to wear the faces of strangers whenever she pleases, but Maisie can swap to literally any hair color and make it look like a good idea. I know which skill I’d rather choose.

