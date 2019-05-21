image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Shocking Reason Sunny Hostin Ended Up On TV
image
2
Wedding Gowns of America's Wealthiest Families
image
3
An Ode to the Hot Priest From 'Fleabag'
image
4
18 ﻿One-Piece Swimsuits You'll Fall in Love With
image
5
19 Must-Read Books for the Beach

Maisie Williams Said Goodbye to Arya Stark With a Dramatic Blonde Hair Transformation

It's like a breakup makeover.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

    When it comes to dramatic breakups from long term relationships, the pain of saying goodbye can often lead to rash and spontaneous hair-related decisions. Bangs, a dye job, or a dramatic chop... we’ve all been there. So it’s totally understandable that, in saying goodbye to her onscreen self, Maisie Williams has marked her final farewell to Arya Stark with a major hair transformation.

    Maisie girl, I’ve just watched you sail off into the unknown, I’m not emotionally stable enough for new hair too.

    Following the final episode of Game of Thrones which aired on Sunday night, the 22-year-old actress took to Instagram to unveil a brand new look to her 11million followers. While the rest of the cast posted emotional and heartfelt tributes to their Westeros counterparts, Maisie focused on the more important matter at hand—mid-length, bleach blonde hair with heavy, long bangs. It’s a totally new look for the GoT star, and it’s grungey, effortless perfection with those cool girl dark roots.

    View this post on Instagram

    🖤

    A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

    It’s a polar opposite look to the signature onscreen, brunette Stark hair that we're all used to seeing, but Maisie IRL is no stranger to the laidback, peroxide vibe. Since filming wrapped last year on the final season of the show, she’s been experimenting with a whole rainbow of pastel shades, swapping a shade of ultraviolet at one point for cute bubblegum pink to suit her edgy style.

    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images

    Arya might be able to wear the faces of strangers whenever she pleases, but Maisie can swap to literally any hair color and make it look like a good idea. I know which skill I’d rather choose.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Story
    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street Sightings
    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Briefly Broke Up
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Beauty
    image Summer Beauty Essentials From Dermstore
    image
    Celebrities Who've Been Candid About Botox
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Stylish Blond Girl Wearing Sunglasses The 12 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF
    image Amandla Stenberg Joins the Fenty Beauty Family
    image
    The Chicest Short Hairstyles and Haircuts
    image Sophie Turner's White Eyeliner Looks Is Everything
    image
    What I Love About Me: Mexico City
    image Beyoncé's Hair Isn't Blonde Anymore
    image Khloé Kardashian Got Super Long Mermaid Hair
    image The 9 Best Beauty Subscription Boxes Out There