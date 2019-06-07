image
Beyoncé's Eyeliner In This Selfie Deserves Its Own Moment of Silence

I've never been more mesmerized by her makeup.

image
By Maya Allen
image
@Beyonce

Grab your phone and turn on your post notifications for Beyoncé's Instagram (if you haven't already), because she's SERVING, and I can barely breathe. Let's back up—serving a mighty slay is in Queen Bey's blood. Her beauty looks have always been fire. But lately, she's been giving everyone an even closer look into her iconic life and posting more photos on Instagram. Her fits have been major, but you already know I'm living for the behind the scenes beauty looks.

A few weeks back, she showed off a new, deep brunette hair color with IG photos on her private jet and out on date night with Jay Z. And last night, during a surprise appearance at the AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Denzel Washington in Hollywood honoring director Melina Matsoukas, she dropped this gold on the 'Gram.

I've never seen a winged liner look so magical in my life.

image
@Beyonce

While getting ready for the awards, Bey snapped this selfie for us all to die over. The oh-so-sharp eyeliner, gold metallic eyeshadow, defined brows, glossy nude lip, and swirly baby hair is everything. Thank you, Bey, you are far too kind for inspiring us all with this major makeup moment. Her entire vibe was angelic last night.

Bey's been in the mood to selfie lately, and I'm here for it. This is the second day in a row she's dropped a stunning selfie on the 'Gram. This is rare, and deserves documentation. Twenty-four hours earlier on her way to a NBA Finals Game 3 with Jay Z, she stunned with her signature brushed-up brows, soft brown smokey eyeshadow, and a neutral lip to match. Her brunette, blonde-streaks cascaded down her face in romantic curls.

Le sigh. So gorgeous. I'll be investigating to figure out exactly which eyeliner she wore last night. Until then, shop the below to get the same super-shark, inky look.

Shop These Beyoncé-Inspired Black Eyeliners to Get Her Look

Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
Bobbi Brown sephora.com
$27.00
SHOP IT
Contour Inner Rim Gel Eyeliner
Sephora Collection sephora.com
$8.00
SHOP IT
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stila sephora.com
$22.00
SHOP IT
Tattoo Liner
Kat Von D sephora.com
$20.00
SHOP IT

