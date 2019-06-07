Grab your phone and turn on your post notifications for Beyoncé's Instagram (if you haven't already), because she's SERVING, and I can barely breathe. Let's back up—serving a mighty slay is in Queen Bey's blood. Her beauty looks have always been fire. But lately, she's been giving everyone an even closer look into her iconic life and posting more photos on Instagram. Her fits have been major, but you already know I'm living for the behind the scenes beauty looks.

A few weeks back, she showed off a new, deep brunette hair color with IG photos on her private jet and out on date night with Jay Z. And last night, during a surprise appearance at the AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Denzel Washington in Hollywood honoring director Melina Matsoukas, she dropped this gold on the 'Gram.

I've never seen a winged liner look so magical in my life.

@Beyonce

While getting ready for the awards, Bey snapped this selfie for us all to die over. The oh-so-sharp eyeliner, gold metallic eyeshadow, defined brows, glossy nude lip, and swirly baby hair is everything. Thank you, Bey, you are far too kind for inspiring us all with this major makeup moment. Her entire vibe was angelic last night.

Bey's been in the mood to selfie lately, and I'm here for it. This is the second day in a row she's dropped a stunning selfie on the 'Gram. This is rare, and deserves documentation. Twenty-four hours earlier on her way to a NBA Finals Game 3 with Jay Z, she stunned with her signature brushed-up brows, soft brown smokey eyeshadow, and a neutral lip to match. Her brunette, blonde-streaks cascaded down her face in romantic curls.

Le sigh. So gorgeous. I'll be investigating to figure out exactly which eyeliner she wore last night. Until then, shop the below to get the same super-shark, inky look.

