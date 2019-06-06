image
Today's Top Stories
1
21 Fashion Brands That Give Back for Pride Month
How Do I Find a Mentor?
2
How to Find a Mentor at Work
image
3
15 New Beauty Products From Sephora You Need Now
image
4
Here's Where to Stay in the Hamptons Right Now
image
5
Oversized Jean Jackets You Can Live in Year-Round

Beyoncé Had the Most Iconic Response to a Woman Leaning Over Her to Talk to Jay-Z

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Thearon W. HendersonGetty Images
    • Beyoncé had an absolutely classy reaction to a woman leaning over her to chat with her husband.

        Last night at Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Beyonce and Jay-Z had front-row seats to support the Golden State Warriors. While Beyonce's only comment was to share her gorgeous tan outfit on Instagram, fans were much more intrigued by what happened at the game— namely, that there was an interaction between them and the woman sitting next to the couple, and Beyoncé had an epic, yet classy reaction.

        The woman is Nicole Curran, married to Golden State Warriors owner and business exec Joe Lacob. In the video (below), Curran leans around the singer to chat with Jay-Z. You can see Beyoncé's smile fades from her face; she glances over at Nicole, and then she leans back to subtly distance herself and her husband.

        It's not clear exactly what was said, which might have been what garnered the response from Bey. To be honest, it probably wasn't a huge deal that the two were talking, but the fact that she seems to exclude Beyoncé feels a bit...odd. But Beyoncé is 100 percent a class act, and doesn't let it get to her. Besides, there are plenty of other photos of the three looking perfectly natural, so chances are there wasn't an epic altercation afterwards. I mean, check out this photo, for example:

        image
        Getty Images

        But here's the full video, so you can assess the situation for yourself:

        And Twitter fans collectively lost their minds, saying that they wouldn't have nearly as calm a response:

        Queen Bey, classin' it up per usual.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Beyoncé and Jay-Z Just Dropped a Surprise Album
        image
        Beyoncé and Jay-Z Share Intimate Pictures
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Irina Shayk Spotted Without a Ring On That Finger
        image Beyoncé Was a Whole Mood at the Raptors Game
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son Meghan Markle's Son Archie Turns One Month Today
        image Joe Jonas Nearly Kissed Sophie Turner's GoT Double
        image The Meaning Behind Jenna Dewan's Steve Kazee Post
        image
        29 Celebrities Who Have Reportedly Romanced Royals
        image The Most Shocking Nude Movie Scenes
        image Joe Jonas is Such an Insta Hubby for Sophie Turner
        image Trump Has Now Decided That Meghan Is "Very Nice"
        image The Queen's Burmese Ruby Tiara Wards Off Evil