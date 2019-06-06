Last night at the NBA Finals Game 3, Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z sat courtside—and had a very interesting interaction that has Beyhive fans absolutely buzzing.

Beyoncé had an absolutely classy reaction to a woman leaning over her to chat with her husband.

Beyoncé just literally went full Lion King at her latest appearance—another way she's channeling her effortless badassery.

Last night at Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Beyonce and Jay-Z had front-row seats to support the Golden State Warriors. While Beyonce's only comment was to share her gorgeous tan outfit on Instagram, fans were much more intrigued by what happened at the game— namely, that there was an interaction between them and the woman sitting next to the couple, and Beyoncé had an epic, yet classy reaction.

The woman is Nicole Curran, married to Golden State Warriors owner and business exec Joe Lacob. In the video (below), Curran leans around the singer to chat with Jay-Z. You can see Beyoncé's smile fades from her face; she glances over at Nicole, and then she leans back to subtly distance herself and her husband.

It's not clear exactly what was said, which might have been what garnered the response from Bey. To be honest, it probably wasn't a huge deal that the two were talking, but the fact that she seems to exclude Beyoncé feels a bit...odd. But Beyoncé is 100 percent a class act, and doesn't let it get to her. Besides, there are plenty of other photos of the three looking perfectly natural, so chances are there wasn't an epic altercation afterwards. I mean, check out this photo, for example:

Getty Images

But here's the full video, so you can assess the situation for yourself:

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

And Twitter fans collectively lost their minds, saying that they wouldn't have nearly as calm a response:

I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me https://t.co/Yaf4JKeMhN — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

mood: beyoncé dissociating at a basketball while a white woman talks over her pic.twitter.com/LlXZPskrP1 — brittany spanos (@ohheybrittany) June 6, 2019

beyonce definitely didn’t think that tonight of all nights that she’d have to hit a woman with a shoulder nudge in rare burberry but here we are. — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) June 6, 2019

Imagine sitting next to Beyoncé and Jay and wanting to talk to Jay — Nick Vale (@nick_vale_) June 6, 2019

Queen Bey, classin' it up per usual.

