Beyoncé is a Beauty Queen—always has been, always will be. Queen Bey marches to the beat of her own drum when it comes to her beauty choices, which is what I love the most about her. Fact: No one can pull off colossal curls and effervescent makeup while singing and dancing their ass off like Bey can. I'll forever stan her incredible style choices on-stage. Even when she's not performing, though, the icon kills it in her everyday fabulous life.

Like over the weekend, for instance, when she had a cute date night with her hubby Jay Z, she quietly debuted a subtle, yet dramatic change to her signature blonde hair color. For the past few years, the singer has stayed in the realm of honey blonde with her hair. But this, on the other hand, is a deep-chocolate brunette hue.

Her hair has a slight ombré'd effect with lighter-dipped tips, and a few vibrant streaks throughout. Either way, this shade is way moodier and darker than she's been in recent years.

So you can see the contrasting colors even more, this was Bey's signature blonde hair color a few months ago.

Like we touched on earlier, she hasn't entirely cut blonde out of the picture, as you can see the shade is peeking through in the pics below. But I'm so here for this new-new style.

A scroll through her Instagram shows the superstar has gradually been going darker and darker with her color over the past few weeks. Sidebar: who else is incredibly happy about Beyoncé blessing us with new pictures consistently on the 'Gram now? My photo alerts may or not be on for the Queen.

In this video her hair is darker, but not as rich of a brown as it is now.

You know the drill: My Queen Bey watch is always on, and I'll alert you guys if she switches it up again.

