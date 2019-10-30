Today in big beauty news: Lili Reinhart, actress, poet, and professional real talker (do yourself a favor and follow her on Instagram to witness her realness), is the newest CoverGirl. She's the face of a soon-to-launch line of products, and she says she's excited to bring her authenticity to the brand.



Reinhart has always been candid about being her unfiltered self. Last year, she posted a makeup-free selfie spot-treating her pimples with the caption: "Tinder profile: Hi I'm Lili. I'm 21, a Virgo, Cali-girl, and I have cystic acne. Hmu." This sparked a positive skin movement on social media—Reinhart inspired her fans to accept acne instead of being ashamed of it.



"I have always been a huge believer in embracing one’s uniqueness and finding ways to feel good in your own skin," Reinhart said in a press release about the move. "Since I was 13, makeup has been an incredible source of confidence for me and a tool that can be used to enhance the natural beauty that exists in all of us. I am so honored to partner with CoverGirl, an iconic brand that is inclusive of anyone who finds the joy in playing with makeup."



This major move for her feels natural; the actress channels what it means to be a CoverGirl. “We’re excited for Lili to join our CoverGirl family as she embodies a woman who is unapologetically herself," Erika Woods, vice president of marketing at CoverGirl said in a release. "She is authentic, talented, and truly lives by what she believes in.”



Another exciting announcement: you asked, CoverGirl delivered. The infamous "easy, breezy, beautiful" tagline is officially back. What better way to revive this messaging than with Reinhart as the latest face? Look out for the actress' book of poems in 2020, and the CoverGirl products she's dreaming up with the brand.

