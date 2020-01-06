image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes
Day 1 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19
2
Amazon ﻿Has Some Really Cute Boots, Actually
image
3
Can You Become Immune to Your Skincare?
Members of the Royal Family Attend Sunday Church Service At Sandringham
4
Kate Middleton Is Making Birthday Fedoras Happen
image
5
'Little Weirds' Will Make You Feel Things

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globes Hair Gives Us 'Maid in Manhattan' Vibes

I love this.

image
By Marina Liao
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images

When Jennifer Lopez attends a red carpet event, she never fails to impress with her look. (Take this floral gown she recently wore to the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala.) So, you can bet I was watching for her appearance at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. When I finally got a glimpse of her outfit, however, it wasn't the gown that caught my initial attention, it was her hair.

The actress arrived to the red carpet in a custom bow dress by Valentino and swept her hair up into a giant braided bun. The look was created by Color Wow Creative Director and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton using products like the Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible hairspray, Color Wow Root Cover Up, and Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Professional edition. The hairstyle immediately reminded me of her character's hair (Marisa Ventura) in Maid in Manhattan (one of my favorite J.Lo movies ever, aside from Hustlers, of course). If you remember in the film, Marisa, a maid, got all dressed up to meet her love interest, politician Christopher Marshall, at a fundraising event. The updo looked almost exactly alike the one she wore back in the 2000s and I am loving the throwback.

Here's some side-by-side proof:

image
EverettGetty Images

More of her lewk:

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

J.Lo is nominated tonight for a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress in Hustlers. I'm rooting for you, Jen! You and your hair.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
The 25 Best Beauty Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes
2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content
J.Lo Considered Stripping When She Was Younger
image
How Jennifer Lopez Gets Her Ageless Glow
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best of the Red Carpet 2020
image The Red Lipsticks I'm Loving at the Golden Globes
image
Sexy Dresses Was the Theme at the Golden Globes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
The Best Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes
image
The Sexiest Red Carpet Outfits of the Decade
image
The Most Iconic Fashion Moments in Grammy History
image Jennifer Lopez's Feathered Ralph & Russo Gown
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals Rihanna Dressed Like Fashion Royalty Tonight
2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals Shawn Mendes Uses This Concealer to Get AMAs Ready
image Everyone Loves Lizzo's Tiny Bag From the AMAs
image Halsey Looks Unrecognizable at the AMAs