Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globes Hair Gives Us 'Maid in Manhattan' Vibes

When Jennifer Lopez attends a red carpet event, she never fails to impress with her look. (Take this floral gown she recently wore to the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala.) So, you can bet I was watching for her appearance at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. When I finally got a glimpse of her outfit, however, it wasn't the gown that caught my initial attention, it was her hair.

The actress arrived to the red carpet in a custom bow dress by Valentino and swept her hair up into a giant braided bun. The look was created by Color Wow Creative Director and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton using products like the Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible hairspray, Color Wow Root Cover Up, and Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Professional edition. The hairstyle immediately reminded me of her character's hair (Marisa Ventura) in Maid in Manhattan (one of my favorite J.Lo movies ever, aside from Hustlers, of course). If you remember in the film, Marisa, a maid, got all dressed up to meet her love interest, politician Christopher Marshall, at a fundraising event. The updo looked almost exactly alike the one she wore back in the 2000s and I am loving the throwback.

Here's some side-by-side proof:

Everett Getty Images

More of her lewk:

Frazer Harrison Getty Images

Frazer Harrison Getty Images

Frazer Harrison Getty Images

J.Lo is nominated tonight for a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress in Hustlers. I'm rooting for you, Jen! You and your hair.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

