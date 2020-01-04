Alex Rodriguez Adorably Trolled Himself for Creeping on Jennifer Lopez on the Red Carpet

It should be obvious at this point, but Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, are two amazing individuals who come together to make one truly, incredibly adorable couple.

This weekend, the former MLB pro athlete took to his Instagram Story to share a post trolling his "creeper" behavior with Lopez on the red carpet.

In the photo, J.Lo is striking a fierce pose for photographers at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California and Rodriguez can be seen in the background, taking a photo of her for himself on his phone.

It's common knowledge at this point that Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, are one of the cutest couples in, well, all of existence, TBH.

This weekend A-Rod took to his Instagram Story to earn the power couple a few more awws. The former pro baseball player and sweet, doting partner and father adorably trolled himself in his Instagram Story, resharing a picture he credited to E News!—along with a little extra commentary of his own.

In the photo, Lopez is striking a fierce AF pose on red carpet at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California. In the background, Rodriguez can be seen snapping a picture of his love on his phone.

For his Instagram Story, A-Rod labeled himself a creep, with an arrow, just to make sure everyone knows who he's talking about:

Instagram

The moment was captured, from multiple angles, by professional photographers at the Gala:

Frazer Harrison Getty Images

Sean Zanni Getty Images

Including from behind A-Rod. Over his shoulder. Exposing his exact "creep" photo:

Rich Fury Getty Images

This isn't the first time Rodriguez has stopped on the red carpet to snap a pic of J.Lo, either. He also got his creep on during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards carpet:

Getty Images

Getty Images

We seriously love these two more every single day. Keep it coming, creeps.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here