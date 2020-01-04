Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Alex Rodriguez Adorably Trolled Himself for Creeping on Jennifer Lopez on the Red Carpet

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
HECTOR RETAMALGetty Images
      • In the photo, J.Lo is striking a fierce pose for photographers at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California and Rodriguez can be seen in the background, taking a photo of her for himself on his phone.

        It's common knowledge at this point that Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, are one of the cutest couples in, well, all of existence, TBH.

        This weekend A-Rod took to his Instagram Story to earn the power couple a few more awws. The former pro baseball player and sweet, doting partner and father adorably trolled himself in his Instagram Story, resharing a picture he credited to E News!—along with a little extra commentary of his own.

        In the photo, Lopez is striking a fierce AF pose on red carpet at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California. In the background, Rodriguez can be seen snapping a picture of his love on his phone.

        For his Instagram Story, A-Rod labeled himself a creep, with an arrow, just to make sure everyone knows who he's talking about:

        image
        Instagram

        The moment was captured, from multiple angles, by professional photographers at the Gala:

        31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala - Arrivals
        Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
        "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
        Sean ZanniGetty Images

        Including from behind A-Rod. Over his shoulder. Exposing his exact "creep" photo:

        31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala - Red Carpet
        Rich FuryGetty Images

        This isn't the first time Rodriguez has stopped on the red carpet to snap a pic of J.Lo, either. He also got his creep on during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards carpet:

        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images

        We seriously love these two more every single day. Keep it coming, creeps.

