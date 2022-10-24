Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Just when you thought the Amazon Prime deals were over for the year, the e-commerce giant has thrown in another major savings event. This time, beauty lovers especially are in for a treat—Amazon’s Beauty Sale (opens in new tab) is officially here and it brings some incredible deals on the best of beauty.

From October 24 to November 6, you can score slashed prices on some of your favorite beauty products, from the best curling irons to functional electric toothbrushes. You could spend all day perusing through the hundreds of Amazon deals, but if you don’t have that kind of time, we’ve made it easier for you. Ahead, you’ll find the best fragrances in the Amazon Beauty Sale, including a Y2K favorite and the perfect gift set for your bestie. And it’s just in time for the holidays, too!

(opens in new tab) Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette for Women $22 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The affordable perfume to end all affordable perfumes is on sale—and you can score it for less than $30. This floral fragrance by Vera Wang has amassed over 34,000 5-star reviews, so you know it has a universally-loved scent. It features a combo of fruity and feminine notes like vanilla, water lily, and apricot, so any woman on your list is sure to love it.

(opens in new tab) Paloma Picasso Eau de Parfum Spray $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This fragrance by Paloma Picasso has been around for years, yet it's still loved by the beauty crowd. Those who prefer woody and floral scents are sure to love this pick. With notes of bergamot, jasmine, and amber, you'll be wrapped in a soft and sexy smell that'll last all night.

(opens in new tab) Derek Lam 10 Crosby Blackout 1.7 Oz Eau De Parfum $25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For when you want to seem edgy and mysterious, Blackout by Derek Lam will make you feel like the cool girls you see on Instagram. Mixed with the sweet osmanthus flower and the spicy masala chai tea, this fragrance is aromatic, yet refreshing. If spicy and floral aren't your cup of tea, the scents Rain Day, 2am Kiss, and Drunk on Youth are also on sale for almost 50 percent off.

(opens in new tab) Cacharel Amor Amor Gift Set for Women $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sets like this one from Cacharel are the bread and butter when it comes to holiday gifting. This three-piece set comes with a full-size perfume and two matching body lotions—one for your bestie to keep at home and one in her bag. Dubbed "the fragrance of love," this scent will have you shrouded in vanilla, blackcurrant, and lily of the valley.

(opens in new tab) Rebecca Minkoff Eau De Parfum $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Who wouldn't want to smell like their favorite designer? Rebecca Minkoff may be known for her trendy handbags, but reviewers are seemingly in love with her perfume, too. This fragrance has a feminine and floral scent with notes of jasmine, coriander, and cardamom. Reviews say this scent is light enough to wear every day and is long-lasting.