For the majority of my life, I’ve been a gourmand fragrance girl. I have more coconut and vanilla perfumes (often balanced with a few woody notes) than I know what to do with. But this summer, I am on a mission to overhaul my olfactory personality and build a fragrance wardrobe with a bit more diversity. Dare I try a fruity fragrance? Or a salty one? That being said, building out a scent wardrobe can get pricey really quickly. But thankfully, I have a beauty editor hack for stocking up on dozens of fragrances at a fraction of the price—and it has everything to do with Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

The once-a-year, long-anticipated event kicks off on July 12 and runs through August 3. Because hot items sell out quickly, it’s essential to shop with a strategy. I personally set my sights squarely on fragrance sets. With bundles, duos, and starter kits from brands like Tom Ford, Gucci, Byredo, Parfums de Marley, so many more, I’m able to add dozens of scents to my collection while saving hundreds (honestly, maybe even thousands) of dollars.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a floral fragrance, a woody one, unisex options, or unexpectedly powerful body mists, there’s an eau de parfum for you. Shop my Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks, below.

Shop Fragrance Sets

