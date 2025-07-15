This No-Brainer Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Hack Saves Me Thousands on Designer Fragrances
Consider my perfume collection complete.
For the majority of my life, I’ve been a gourmand fragrance girl. I have more coconut and vanilla perfumes (often balanced with a few woody notes) than I know what to do with. But this summer, I am on a mission to overhaul my olfactory personality and build a fragrance wardrobe with a bit more diversity. Dare I try a fruity fragrance? Or a salty one? That being said, building out a scent wardrobe can get pricey really quickly. But thankfully, I have a beauty editor hack for stocking up on dozens of fragrances at a fraction of the price—and it has everything to do with Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.
The once-a-year, long-anticipated event kicks off on July 12 and runs through August 3. Because hot items sell out quickly, it’s essential to shop with a strategy. I personally set my sights squarely on fragrance sets. With bundles, duos, and starter kits from brands like Tom Ford, Gucci, Byredo, Parfums de Marley, so many more, I’m able to add dozens of scents to my collection while saving hundreds (honestly, maybe even thousands) of dollars.
Whether you’re on the hunt for a floral fragrance, a woody one, unisex options, or unexpectedly powerful body mists, there’s an eau de parfum for you. Shop my Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks, below.
Shop Fragrance Sets
I like to bring a little Mojave Ghost action with me wherever my travels take me. While the big eau de parfum stays parked in my apartment, the roller oil is ideal for tossing in my carry on and the hand cream stays safely tucked in my bag. It's a woody-meets-fresh scent that reminds me of the end of summer.
Opposite attract—especially when it comes to perfume. Take this duo, for example: Oud Wood is a moody, masculine, brooding scent that's incredibly grounding, while Neroli Portofino is a fresh, bright, and flirty fragrance that transports me to the Mediterranean countryside.
Hear me out: this is the best deal on the list. Some of these fragrances—including my personal favorite Baccarat Rouge 540—retail for $400+ on their own. To scoop up eight different scents from the renowned Francis Kurkdjian? It's a huge win.
Jo Malone is a favorite of both Meghan Markle and Sophia Richie (in fact, her go-to English Pear scent is included in this set), so you know your nose is in for a treat. I love to keep this particular kit on-hand for any gift-giving needs—it's always a hit.
An Emma Watson-approved fragrance, Prada's Paradoxe is a luxury fragrance staple. Already a fan? Now is your time to scoop up a travel spray and the matching hand cream. I know this is a gift set, but treat yourself, right?
If you're a floral fragrance girl, then Flora is for you. It's heavy on the gardenia (a big trending note for summer 2025), lasts forever on the skin, and has great sillage.
Viktor & Rolf makes so many nice fragrances, but Flowerbomb will always be number one. It's warm, luxe, and classically floral. Plus, with two travel-friendly bottles, you can keep one in your carry-on and one at the office.
Vanilla bourbon and Italian bergamot add an unexpected, edgy twist to this jasmine-heavy scent. I personally like to layer this with a citrus fragrance (or anything from the Jo Malone kit) to add a bit more spice. Layering with this guy is a recipe for compliments.
Easily one of my favorite fragrances of 2025, Guidance is a gorgeous end of summer meets early fall scent. Plus, you'll save $50 on what's basically a full-size bottle.
Beyoncé herself wears Angel's Share—so getting your hands on this quad (for almost $100 off) isn't just a want, but a need. Bonus: the intricately designed white case is impeccably chic.
My little sister wears Burberry Goddess every single day—and I can never stop smelling her whenever she's in my presence. The complex vanilla scent has an addictive quality and lasts forever on the skin.
More than $60 off, this sampler offers the epitome of summer scents: Bubble Bath, Beach Walk, and When the Rain Stops. Whether you're in the mood for something calming, salty, or earthy, Maison Margiela has you covered.
Sexy little scents, at your service. Good Girl is the ultimate date night scent, with a feminine, floral profile flanked by hints of vanilla. Just be prepared for a powdery finish.
My favorite trick for longer-lasting fragrance? Lather up in scented body lotion before spritzing. When my lotion and perfume both come with the L'eau de Parfum scent, it's even more powerful.
