Anastasia Beverly Hills *Clearly* Just Upped Your Brow Game

Is it chilly in here? Not necessarily, but thank you for noticing that my brows are positively frozen. No, it's not because of the winter weather; Anastasia Beverly Hills has a new product available and ready to make your frozen-in-place, laminated brow dreams come true.

Launching Thursday, January 4, Brow Freeze Gel is Anastasia Beverly Hills' newest offering that's sure to earn a permanent spot in your makeup bag. Crafted as a clear companion to their beloved Brow Freeze, the new product instantly offers the look of full, lifted, and feathered brows.

"After 30 years of perfecting brows, we’re thrilled to bring you our best innovation yet: Brow Freeze Gel. This easy-to-apply, universally clear brow wax-gel hybrid features a triple-action comb applicator that shapes, sculpts, and sets brows in place with unstoppable, extreme-hold and precision on-the-go," wrote the brand via Instagram ahead of launch.

Formulated to be used alone or to lock brows in place as the finishing step in your routine, the new product features a non-sticky, flake-free texture. Crystal-clear and quick-drying, it sets your brows without making them feel stiff or crunchy, and is especially good for coarse and unruly hairs. Basically, it's everything you've ever wanted.

Anastasia Beverly Hills is the brainchild of Anastasia Soare, an incredibly successful celebrity makeup artist who's responsible for a number of famous eyebrows, including Kim Kardashian's. In fact, Soare exclusively told Marie Claire how she gets Kardashian's eyebrows so very perfect last month. And yes, a clear gel is included.

“To set Kim’s brows for the day, I use a coat of Clear Brow Gel," the makeup artist shared. While the brand does have another Clear Brow Gel, this one has a much stronger hold.

To make the powerful product work for you, you'll want to first use the long bristle side of the comb to separate and tame your brow hairs. Next up, use the short bristles to shape and sculpt them into place. For a laminated-look, you can use the side of the applicator to lay brow hair down.

And ta-da! The most perfect brows. Thank you for the new magic wand, Anastasia.

You can shop Brow Freeze Gel at sephora.com and anastasiabeverlyhills.com beginning Thursday, January 4.