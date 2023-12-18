Exactly How Kim Kardashian Gets Her Brows Looking So Good

It's no secret that Anastasia Soare is the woman behind Kim Kardashian's famous brows. Both are icons on their own accord. Soare is an incredibly successful celebrity makeup artist and the founder of cult-favorite beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills. And Kim Kardashian is... Kim Kardashian. The pair have been collaborating forever, but these days, their relationship is only growing stronger.

On Sunday, December 17, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share her current favorite Anastasia Beverly Hills product lineup. While celebrities sharing their beauty picks is nothing new, there's something special about Kardashian's behind-the-scenes routine shot: These products look well-loved.

"Nothing like Anastasia Beverly Hills on a Sunday," the reality star shared in her Instagram Stories, showing off a lineup of eight products and tools she holds dear. Luckily, we can tell you exactly what they are.

(Image credit: @kimkardashian on Instagram)

From left to right, the mother-of-four showed off some Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel, a pair of tapered brow scissors, Pro Pencil in the shade "Base 1," a tweezer, the cult-favorite Brow Wiz brow pencil, an unreleased Pro Balm Pre Wax Prep Balm, Magic Touch Concealer, and a Highlighting Duo Pencil. While I'm not sure what event Kardashian was headed on Sunday (she spent the rest of her stories showing off her Christmas decorations and discussing her family's proclivity for putting their shoes on couches), I can only guess it was something glam—and that her eyebrows looked absolutely perfect.

During a 2020 interview with Marie Claire, Soare gave a peek into her own brilliant "soft glam" beauty routine.

"For me [soft glam] means structured brows, complementary neutrals, and glowing skin. I start with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Hydrating Oil because it gives me a quick boost of hydration, and I love to layer it under our Luminous Foundation , which is another favorite because its second skin, feather-light formula takes care of any discoloration or imperfections," she shared. "Brows are always an essential. It doesn’t matter what I am doing, whether I’m out wearing a mask or hopping on a Zoom call from home, good brows are so important because they instantly frame and complement the face."

Ready to up your own brow game? Shop Kardashian's favorite Anastasia Beverly Hills products below.