Ariana DeBose Elevated Her Ponytail With This Easy Styling Trick

Styling your hair day after day can feel monotonous. There are only so many updos, braids, and down-dos in your repertoire, making it hard to mix your style up . For that reason, I often take my hair inspiration from celebrities, who have entire teams of stylists and artists devoted to keeping their hair interesting. As we head into this weekend, my hair inspiration is none other than Ariana DeBose, singer, actress, and former Marie Claire cover star.
DeBose has been on a roll lately. Hot off of her highly publicized success in musicals like Hamilton and West Side Story, DeBose has more recently been doing press for Argylle and I.S.S. DeBose appeared last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ahead of her movies' release. For the interview, the actress wore her long black hair in a stylish, slicked back low ponytail styled with a middle part.
A post shared by Ariana DeBose
A photo posted by arianadebose on
The on-trend look uniquely featured a portion of hair hanging loose in the front on one side, which gave the classic style a more interesting, asymmetrical silhouette. In the back, DeBose had her hair wrapped around the ponytail holder—a go-to move that updo enthusiasts everywhere are more than familiar with.
DeBose’s style comes courtesy of Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, a celebrity hair stylist and founder of the hair extension brand TSD Hair Extensions. Drew used her own brand’s extensions to elongate DeBose’s ponytail, and the result was a seamless, chic look that’s sure to inspire hair enthusiasts everywhere—including me.
Gabrielle Ulubay is a Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. She has also written about sexual wellness, fashion, culture, and politics both at Marie Claire and for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
