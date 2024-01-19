Ariana DeBose Elevated Her Ponytail With This Easy Styling Trick

Styling your hair day after day can feel monotonous. There are only so many updos , braids, and down-dos in your repertoire, making it hard to mix your style up . For that reason, I often take my hair inspiration from celebrities, who have entire teams of stylists and artists devoted to keeping their hair interesting. As we head into this weekend, my hair inspiration is none other than Ariana DeBose, singer, actress, and former Marie Claire cover star .

DeBose has been on a roll lately. Hot off of her highly publicized success in musicals like Hamilton and West Side Story, DeBose has more recently been doing press for Argylle and I.S.S. DeBose appeared last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ahead of her movies' release. For the interview, the actress wore her long black hair in a stylish, slicked back low ponytail styled with a middle part.

A post shared by Ariana DeBose A photo posted by arianadebose on

The on-trend look uniquely featured a portion of hair hanging loose in the front on one side, which gave the classic style a more interesting, asymmetrical silhouette. In the back, DeBose had her hair wrapped around the ponytail holder—a go-to move that updo enthusiasts everywhere are more than familiar with.