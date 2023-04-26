5 Skincare Mistakes You Should Avoid, According to Dr. Barbara Sturm

When it comes to skincare, I’m a rule breaker. I don't always drink eight glasses of water, I don’t swap my beauty routine with the seasons, and my favorite: I haven't completely embraced using retinol. Before you side-eye me, it's important to understand everyone’s approach to skincare is highly individualized. Of course, what works for you may not work for others, but it makes me wonder: aside from wearing sunscreen, are there other skincare non-negotiables that everyone should consider?
Today, Dr. Barbara Sturm launches a new anti-aging body scrub (opens in new tab), the latest innovation to join her anti-aging body care collection, and I thought it was the perfect time to ask her to weigh in on uncommon skincare mistakes. If you don't know, Dr. Strum is a German aesthetics doctor who has made it her life’s mission to educate the public about her rigorous scientific approach to skincare. She began her medical career in orthopedics, and later translated science from her clinical research and orthopedic practice into the field of aesthetics. Shortly afterwards, she opened a medical clinic in Düsseldorf. Now, she has boutiques and spas all over the world that deliver the famous #SturmGlow facial and educate consumers on the anti-inflammatory lifestyle that she espouses. Here, Dr. Sturm offers top ways you could be ruining your skin. Take a look.
Not Moving Your Body
Exercise releases endorphins that make you feel good, and as a result, you increase blood flow which pushes oxygen into your skin. “I think we should all move every day,” says Sturm. “Movement is the key anti-aging approach of all time and one of the most important things you can do to achieve physical wellness. I love to keep active—I play tennis, swim, walk and do yoga.”
Not Using a Dry Brush
“A dry body brush mechanically boosts your circulation and lymphatic system, detoxifies, discourages fluid retention, reduces cellulite and smooths skin,” says Sturm. “And, it feels amazing! It’s great for boosting your energy if you're feeling sluggish.” When using a dry brush, be sure to start at your feet and work your way up. Be sure to use long strokes on your limbs and clockwise strokes around your stomach.
Not Using An Anti-Aging Body Scrub
A standard body scrub minimizes dead skin cells and helps boost circulation, but an anti-aging body scrub is packed with added ingredients that help your skin in the long run. According to Sturm, every ingredient in her Anti-Aging Body Scrub has a purpose. “Sea salt and brown sugar provide a gentle but effective exfoliation which removes rough, dry, dead skin cells, stimulates micro-circulation and reduces the appearance of cellulite,” she says. “Ubiquinone (coenzyme Q10), vitamin E and purslane function as antioxidants which protect against oxidative stress and act as free radical scavengers, and apricot kernel oil supports the skin matrix and cell renewal while boosting moisture and soothing irritation.”
Not Taking Advantage of a Sauna
Jumping into a sauna may not be top of mind when the weather is warm, but it’s a tremendous tool for skin and beneficial for your overall health and wellbeing. “Saunas have been clinically shown to improve skin barrier function, regulate sebum flow, and improve cardiovascular and muscular health,” says Sturm. “I built one in my bathroom in Düsseldorf, and I love it.”
Not Taking a Holistic Approach To Your Health
This should come as no surprise, but having great skin is more than applying a cream, serum or taking a pill, its about ensuring every aspect of your life is heathy. What you consume, how you handle stress matters. “It’s so important to remember that there is a holistic approach to achieving wellness both inside and out,” says Sturm. ”I’m passionate about leading an anti-inflammatory lifestyle which includes eating well, prioritizing a good night’s sleep, enjoying daily exercise and reducing stress through techniques like meditation.”
Shop Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Skincare Favorites:
“This is the best body scrub I have ever tried! Its sugar, salt, and oil formulation gently exfoliates your skin, leaving it super soft and silky, and the addition of powerful anti-aging ingredients nourish skin deep down. I use it twice a week for an instant glow or all-over energy boost.” — Dr. Barbara Strum
“Many of us have a three to six step skincare routine that we do daily to take care of the skin on our faces—but zero to one steps for our bodies. However, the skin on our bodies goes through a lot of change, just like on our faces, and can be prone to dryness, premature aging and inflammation. I created this serum to give the body its own targeted serum step, and to provide the ultimate in anti-aging ingredient science for healthy, youthful-looking skin from head to toe.” — Dr. Barbara Strum
When using, start at the extremities (furthest away from the heart) and massage towards the body center (to the heart). Brush lightly with slow and even strokes towards the heart.
