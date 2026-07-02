Presenting: A Beauty Fanatic's Guide to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

If you're looking for a sunny beach vacation, chances are you've already considered booking a flight to the Caribbean, especially if you live on the east coast of North America—the convenience is undeniable. But if you're looking for something other than one of the major players among the 30+ countries and territories of the Caribbean, like the Bahamas, Barbados, Turks and Caicos, Jamaica, or St. Barths, then I suggest taking a trip to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as soon as humanly possible.

Located only four and a half hours from New York City—less time than it takes to fly to Los Angeles—the stunning volcanic island is one of the most southernmost Caribbean getaways (which means that it was still toasty warm when I visited in March, while NYC was buried under a blanket of snow), with stunning blue-green waters, soft sandy beaches, and a delightfully laid-back attitude. Time moves a little slower upon arrival, and truly nothing feels better than leaving behind the frenetic hustle and bustle of the city in favor of a few relaxing days under the sun—so long as you apply plenty of SPF, of course.

Now that summer vacations are finally upon us, use this as your insider guide to the best beauty and wellness treatments on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and enjoy everything the island has to offer.

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Best Facials

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Canouan

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If you want a comprehensive facial combined with a relaxing head massage (and honestly, who doesn't when you're on vacation?) look no further than this luxury spa. Coupled with guided breathing and visualisation, the facial massage portion is sure to help you melt into the table for an hour and a half of pure bliss.

Mindful Facial: 90 minutes

Cost: $380

The Magnolia Spa

(Image credit: Magnolia Spa)

The hundreds of five-star reviews sold me on the no-frills facial at The Magnolia Spa. Sometimes, you just want to rest easy knowing that you're going to walk out the door with clear pores, a sculpted set of cheekbones, and ridiculously glowy skin. It doesn't hurt when the price is right, either.

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Relax, Revitalize Facial: 75 minutes

Cost: $120

Best Spas

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Canouan

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The Mandarin Hotel is the pinnacle of luxury, and there's no better way to melt away the stress hiding in your body than with one of the spa's signature treatments. From massages to facials to full-body scrubs, good luck choosing just one to indulge in during your Caribbean trip. The warm Oriental Harmony scrub is one of the best, with two providers working in tandem to buff away rough skin and banish post-flight tension.

Oriental Harmony: Two hours

Cost: $540

Sandals Saint Vincent Red Lane Spa

Nothing says "I'm on vacation" quite like a body wrap treatment. The newly redesigned Red Lane spa at Sandals Saint Vincent is the epitome of relaxation, and the Deaging Body Wrap Treatment is everything your tired, dehydrated skin deserves on vacation. Tighten skin laxity and enhance skin's natural radiance during an hour of pure bliss—then spend the rest of your afternoon on one of the lounge chairs by the pool with a glass of champagne. You deserve it!

Deaging Body Wrap Treatment: One Hour

Cost: $183

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Best Massages

Sandals Saint Vincent Red Lane Spa

I can attest that the Sandals Saint Vincent spa and resort is divine. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

There are few things I love more than a hot stone massage, and the treatment I received at The Red Lane Spa nearly put me to sleep I was so relaxed. The additional minerals help to soften and purify the skin, while a skilled masseuse releases those stubborn knots from your back and hips. The stunning redesign of the space is also made for lounging around in a robe, sipping champagne, as I did after my hour-long treatment.

Himalayan Salt Stone Massage: 60 or 90 minutes

Cost: $206 - $282

Bequia Beach Hotel Spa

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For a fully customized treatment that features hot volcanic stones (from the island!), deep tissue massage, and aromatherapy, the stylish spa at Bequia Beach Hotel has hands-down one of the most relaxing massages you'll ever receive on vacation. My advice? Pretend you're floating on one of the high, fluffy clouds around the island while your aches and pains disappear..

BBH Signature Massage: 60 minutes

Cost: $145

Best Manicure + Pedicure

The Onyx Spa, Paradise Beach Hotel

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Hey, sometimes you just don't have time to get your manicure or pedicure done before hopping on a plane to paradise. Book an appointment at the Paradise Beach Hotel's spa to receive a classic, gel, or Gel-X manicure or pedicure and feel prepped and ready to be blissfully shoeless on the beach for the next few days.

Gel Pedicure: 75 minutes

Cost: $90

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