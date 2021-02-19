I don't want to sound judgmental, but let me just say this: If you're not already wearing sunscreen every day, it's time to get on it. SPF not just protects us from skin cancer and wrinkles, it's critical in allowing the rest of our skincare to work. If you diligently apply serums and creams, but don't top that off with a good sunscreen, none of those products will do their job.

Still, I understand why some people are hesitant. Sunscreens are notoriously greasy, uncomfortable to wear under makeup, and can leave white casts on the skin. Even if you're like me and wear SPF every day, what are the odds that you're re-applying every two hours as directed? Yeah, that's what I thought. All of this brings me to the alternative to the standard cream sunscreen: Powder SPF.

Short answer: Yes. Not only are powder sunscreens effective at preventing UVA/UVB rays from damaging our cells, they're incredibly easy to touch-up as the day goes on, meaning your skin is more protected than it would be with a single cream application. Odds are, powders are already part of your makeup routine in some capacity. So why not switch it up and add some skin-saving protection while you're at it? The powder SPFs on this list come in a variety of forms. There's an option for every skin tone, coverage preference, and budget. Just brush on and go.

The Antioxidant SPF Tarte Tarteguard 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen $0.00 at amazon.comE With SPF 30, antioxidants, and mineral sun protection, this beloved product makes it easy to keep safe from the sun. Sweep over your face to eliminate oiliness and feel safe from UV rays.

The Waterproof Protector Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder $32.00 at amazon.com With SPF 30, this powder is waterproof for up to 80 minutes, making it ideal for beach hangs and lounging by the poolside. The best part? After those 80 minutes are up, just pat on a little more.

The Acne-Friendly Formula Colorescience Brush-On Sunscreen Mineral Powder $69.00 at amazon.com For sensitive or acne-prone skin, sunscreen can exacerbate clogged pores. This dry SPF is recommended by dermatologists for exactly this reason. It's lightweight, but still offers SPF 50.

The Skin Strengthening Powder Paula's Choice On-the-Go Shielding Powder SPF 30 $29.00 at dermstore.com With ceramides, vitamins C and E, and SPF 30 protection, this powder protects the skin from damage, both from the sun and from other environmental factors. Throw it in your purse and apply throughout the day for a matte, easy fix.

The Vitamin Powder Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Sunscreen $0.00 at amazon.com With UVA and UVB protection, this powder mineral SPF is strong enough to protect your skin from sunburns and photodamage. With vitamins A, C, and E, this powder contains skin-loving ingredients, all while offering intense protection.

The Glow Powder ILIA Radiant Translucent Powder SPF 20 $34.00 at sephora.com If you're a fan of maintaining a glowy base and don't want to look too matte, this powder is the perfect middle ground. It offers sun protection, helps reduce excess oiliness, but still leaves behind a healthy radiance on the skin.

The Clay Powder Jane Iredale Powder-Me SPF 30 Dry Sunscreen $50.00 at amazon.com With SPF 30 and enough refills to last the entire summer, this powder won't let you get an uncomfortable sunburn. With titanium dioxide and clay minerals, this will calm the skin all while protecting it.

The Foundation Fix bareMinerals Matte Loose Powder Mineral Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15 $32.00 at dermstore.com For fans of a powder foundation, this formula offers beautiful coverage, along with sun protection. Why settle for two products when this one does both?

The Athlete's Pick Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder $0.00 at amazon.com Supergoop! is known for ruling the SPF game, and this powder is just another favorite in their line of cult classics. It's sweat resistant and boasts SPF 45, making it perfect for anyone who wants to workout and not get sunscreen in their eyes.