I am not someone who changes her hair color on a whim. I dyed it once, very subtly, in college, then let the color completely grow out, which means I’ve spent the better part of the last six years with my natural, deep chocolate brown hair. I like being a brunette, and I had absolutely no interest in going blonde, black, or red. But after seeing "espresso brunette" everywhere this summer, I started to wonder if there was a way to make my hair feel a little more fun without going overboard.

That was exactly what I told Pamella Gonzalez, colorist at BENJAMIN Salon in New York, when I sat down in her chair. I wanted something flirty and fresh that would brighten up my face but still have enough depth to feel like my hair. Her answer was a barely-there veil of dimensional brown highlights without reading as obviously lightened—or requiring bleach, for that matter. In other words, I still looked like a brunette, just a slightly more expensive-looking one.

It also happens to be perfect timing for this color. Right now, the subtle brightness keeps my dark hair from feeling too heavy after a full summer of sun, but I can already see it working just as well during the transition to fall thanks to the deeper base. And because I am clearly not interested in becoming someone who books a color appointment every six weeks, the grow-out might be my favorite part. There’s no harsh line at the root, so I get the fun of changing my hair without committing to a pricey and time-consuming color appointment every few weeks. Here's your guide to achieving, and maintaining, espresso brunette hair.

What Is Espresso Brunette Hair Color?

Stunning espresso brunette color. (Image credit: IG @fabiolacolmenaresp | @glammedbysophi)

Espresso brunette is essentially a way to give deep brown hair more dimension without taking it dramatically lighter. You’re still firmly in brunette territory, but there are slightly lighter ribbons woven through the hair to create movement.

For my hair specifically, Gonzalez was able to create that dimension without bleach. Instead, she used hair color to lift pieces of my natural brown just slightly—a technique that works particularly well on virgin hair like mine. “This look was achieved by highlighting the hair using hair color to lift the natural brown ever so slightly, creating a natural glow,” she tells me. “This is an elevated, low-maintenance look that is great for people who identify with having dark hair but want more dimension and texture to it.”

There’s another perk to skipping bleach: Gonzalez says using color instead helps preserve the hair’s health and integrity while preventing the highlights from getting progressively lighter over time. The end result isn’t a dramatic brunette-to-bronde transformation. Mine still looks deep and chocolatey overall; there are just little flashes of lighter brown running through it now, which is exactly why the change feels so wearable.

What Should I Ask for at the Salon to Achieve the Color?

If you want a result similar to mine, the key phrase to bring to your colorist is "a soft brown dimensional highlight using hair color,” says Gonzalez. From there, your colorist can tailor how much brightness is added and where it’s placed based on your natural shade and how noticeable you want the change to be.

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There is one catch, though: this exact technique only works if the hair being lifted hasn’t already been colored. “Color cannot lift color,” Gonzalez explains. “If you have previous color on your hair, talk to your stylist about different avenues you can take to achieve this look.” That doesn’t mean espresso brunette is off the table. If you have existing color, ask your stylist for the same soft, dimensional brunette effect and let them determine the best way to get there based on what’s already on your hair—you may need a different lightening technique rather than color alone. Because mine had completely grown out from the one time I dyed it in college, Gonzalez was working with a fully natural base and could use color alone to create those softer brown pieces.

I’d also bring reference photos rather than relying on the name espresso brunette alone. Hair color trends can mean slightly different things depending on who you ask, and my goal was never to walk out with a dramatic transformation.

My Espresso Brunette Hair Transformation

Before and after my color queen Pamella Gonzalez took my hair to new levels. (Image credit: Future)

How Do I Maintain Espresso Brunette Hair Color?

One of the biggest selling points of espresso brunette is that the upkeep is pretty minimal, but what you use at home still matters. “The best way to maintain your color is surprisingly simple: invest in a really great shampoo and conditioner,” says BENJAMIN Salon colorist Allison Varmette. Because hair is especially vulnerable when wet, she considers your wash routine an extension of the color appointment—not an afterthought.

That doesn’t mean every product in your routine needs to come with a luxury price tag, either. Varmette prefers a mix of luxury, mid-range, and affordable formulas, prioritizing products that help keep color-treated hair hydrated and prevent the shade from fading prematurely.

The Best Products for Espresso Brunette Hair

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Meet the Experts

Pamella Gonzalez Social Links Navigation Colorist at BENJAMIN Salon Pamella is a New York-based colorist who has honed her craft in the hair industry for 15 years. She is an artist, herbalist, and student of ancestral ways. She focuses on hair as a living art ~ elegant, impactful, and low-maintenance color that transforms over time. She draws inspiration from the natural world, focusing on building unique tones that remain grounded in refined sophistication.