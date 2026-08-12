If you’re trying to fade dark spots, chances are azelaic acid and niacinamide have both made their way onto your radar—or, more than likely, your FYP. I know they have for me. As someone who deals with breakouts and the angry marks they leave behind, I’ve reached for both ingredients at different points with the same pursuit in mind: clearer, more even-looking skin.

“Both can help with dark spots, but they take slightly different routes to get there,” says board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD. That’s also what makes choosing between them a little confusing. They overlap just enough to seem interchangeable, even though they don’t actually work in quite the same way.

That distinction matters because “dark spots” is a pretty broad category. The marks left behind after a breakout aren’t necessarily treated the same way as melasma or years of sun damage, and choosing an ingredient based solely on "brightening" claims can only get you so far. Azelaic acid and niacinamide target pigment through different mechanisms, come with slightly different benefits, and, most importantly, have different efficacies depending on what’s behind the discoloration in the first place.

So, which deserves a place in your routine? Ahead, board-certified dermatologists break down azelaic acid versus niacinamide for dark spots, including how each works, which types of discoloration they can help address, and whether you actually need to choose between them at all.

What’s the Difference Between Azelaic Acid and Niacinamide?

For a quick science lesson, everybody's skin contains melanocytes, which are tiny cells that create melanin—the pigment that gives your hair, eyes, and skin their color. When external triggers, such as sun exposure, skin inflammation from injuries or acne, or hormonal shifts, occur, excess melanin can be produced, resulting in increased pigmentation. This leads to dark spots, a catch-all term for different types of skin discoloration. Azelaic acid and niacinamide are two skin-brightening ingredients that target these dark spots, but they do so in different ways.

Dr. Gohara compares pigment production to a factory: Azelaic acid helps to slow down the production line, while niacinamide essentially disrupts the shipping process, so less pigment is transferred to the surrounding skin cells. I find that distinction much more helpful than simply thinking of both as “brightening ingredients.” They can address the same concern, but they’re doing different jobs—which is exactly why one may be a better fit depending on what’s causing your discoloration.

Azelaic acid

Azelaic acid helps tackle discoloration earlier in the pigment-production process by inhibiting tyrosinase, an enzyme involved in melanin production. It also helps calm inflammation and keep pores clear, which is a particularly useful combination when breakouts are responsible for the marks you’re trying to fade in the first place. And unlike niacinamide, azelaic acid is also available in prescription-strength formulas, though you’ll find lower concentrations in plenty of over-the-counter skincare products.

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Niacinamide

Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, works a little differently: It still helps prevent dark spots from forming, but it does so a little later in the process. Once melanin is produced by melanocytes, it’s packaged into tiny structures called melanosomes and transferred to nearby skin cells. That's where niacinamide swoops in: it helps interrupt that transfer, so less pigment makes its way into the surrounding skin cells and contributes to visible discoloration. It also supports the skin barrier and helps calm inflammation, which is why it tends to pop up in everything from dedicated dark spot serums to moisturizers meant for sensitive skin.

Which Is Better for Dark Spots?

Azelaic acid gets my vote in a few key scenarios. Dr. Gohara tends to favor it for post-acne marks because, as she puts it, “you get a nice two-for-one: it addresses both the breakout and the pigment it can leave behind.” It also has good evidence behind it for melasma.

Niacinamide, meanwhile, is the gentler brightener. Board-certified dermatologist Sejal Shah, MD, says it works well for most skin types, including sensitive skin, and can help with uneven tone while supporting the skin barrier. I’d especially look to it if your routine already has a lot going on and you don’t want to pile on another potentially irritating active.

True sun spots are a slightly different story. Neither ingredient is necessarily the star there, according to Dr. Gohara. For more established sun spots, or solar lentigines, ingredients like retinoids or hydroquinone have a more established track record, while in-office treatments like lasers and IPL can target individual spots more directly.

The gist: Azelaic acid tends to make more sense for discoloration tied to inflammation, like post-acne marks, while it can also be used as part of a treatment plan for melasma. Niacinamide, meanwhile, is a good option for more general uneven tone and can be particularly appealing if you want a gentler ingredient that also supports the skin barrier. Sunscreen matters regardless of which camp your discoloration falls into. Trying to fade pigment without daily SPF defeats the purpose.

Can I Use Azelaic Acid and Niacinamide Together?

Good news if you were already mentally rearranging your skincare routine: You don’t necessarily have to pick one. Since azelaic acid and niacinamide approach discoloration differently, they can complement each other nicely.

“I typically recommend applying niacinamide first to support the skin barrier, followed by azelaic acid,” says Dr. Shah. She also points out that there isn’t strong evidence that the order of application meaningfully affects their compatibility or efficacy, so this isn’t a layering rule you need to obsess over. Azelaic acid can go first, too, and there are formulas that combine both.

What I’d pay closer attention to is tolerance. If your routine is already packed with exfoliants or other actives, adding two more treatments at once may not be the smartest experiment. There’s no prize for fitting the most ingredients onto your face before bed, and it can actually backfire resulting in angry, pissed off skin.

How Long Do Azelaic Acid and Niacinamide Take to Work?

“Pigment is a marathon, not a sprint,” says Dr. Gohara, which is unfortunately very accurate if you’ve ever spent weeks inspecting the same post-breakout mark in the mirror like myself. With consistent use, improvement from either ingredient may start to show up in about 4 to 8 weeks, though more meaningful changes often take 8 to 12 weeks or longer. Azelaic acid may have a slight advantage when acne and inflammation are driving the discoloration, because it targets several aspects of the problem at once.

And I know you’ve heard this a million times, but daily sunscreen is part of the deal. Dr. Gohara notes that trying to fade dark spots without protecting your skin from UV exposure is essentially working against yourself.

Are There Any Negatives to Azelaic Acid or Niacinamide?

Gentle doesn’t mean completely irritation-proof. Azelaic acid is more likely of the two to cause some initial stinging, burning, itching, dryness, or redness, particularly when you first introduce it. Niacinamide tends to be easier on skin, though high concentrations can still trigger redness or irritation.

“More is not always better in skincare,” says Dr. Gohara. “I would rather see someone consistently use a well-tolerated formula than chase the highest percentage on the label.”

But percentage chasing isn’t the only way a dark-spot routine can go sideways. Dr. Shah frequently sees people layer too many exfoliants and actives, use their products inconsistently, or skip sunscreen altogether. Another mistake is treating every patch of discoloration the same without first figuring out what caused it. Even an expensive in-office treatment can only do so much if you’re not protecting your results with a consistent at-home routine and daily SPF.

The Best Dermatologist-Recommended Azelaic Acid and Niacinamide Products

Once you’ve decided which ingredient makes sense for you, formulation becomes the next part of the equation. Dr. Shah recommends looking for effective concentrations alongside complementary ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and other brightening ingredients that can support the skin barrier as you work on discoloration.

Azelaic Acid

The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% Cream $12.20 at Sephora For an accessible place to start, Dr. Shah likes this 10-percent formula for addressing uneven skin tone, redness, and the marks that can linger after acne. ANUA Azelaic Acid 10 Hyaluron Redness Soothing Serum $22 at Ulta Beauty Sensitive skin may appreciate this lighter serum, which pairs 10 percent azelaic acid with hydrating ingredients including hyaluronic acid. Dr. Shah recommends it for helping improve the look of both post-acne marks and redness.

Niacinamide

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Meet the Experts

Mona Gohara Social Links Navigation Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara did her dermatology training at Yale, where she served as Chief Resident. She continues to hold a faculty appointment in Yale’s Department of Dermatology, where she is also the Associate Director of Community Engagement. Mona and her husband Kiran, have two teenage sons, Kiran, and Jai. Besides mothering and doctoring, Mona spends time educating the public on skin health, skin cancer, skin of color, and sun protection. She has done this through writing, lecturing on the local, national, and international level, and by engaging popular media.

Sejal K. Shah Social Links Navigation Board-Certified Dermatologist Sejal K. Shah, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist in private practice in Manhattan. She practices all aspects of dermatology with an expertise in cosmetic dermatology and lasers, hair loss, and ethnic skin. Dr. Shah utilizes the latest treatments and technologies to enhance her patients’ natural beauty. Dr. Shah graduated summa cum laude from the University of South Alabama. She continued her postgraduate studies at the prestigious Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York where she earned her medical degree. After completing an internship in internal medicine at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center, she went on to complete a two-year clinical research fellowship at the Skin of Color Center. She subsequently completed her dermatology residency at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s-Roosevelt where she served as chief resident during her senior year. She is currently on faculty in the department of dermatology where she teaches the cosmetic clinic.