April means a lot of things for beauty lovers. It’s Spring, which means brighter makeup colors and nail polishes become all the more popular. It’s warmer, so transitioning away from heavy creams and serums to lightweight formulas is top of mind. And, it marks the beginning of the Sephora Savings Event (VIB Rouge, at your service). That all said, it’s prime time to give your makeup bag, your vanity, or desk drawer filled with stale lipsticks a seasonal refresh. To help guide you along your shopping journey, the Marie Claire team has gathered together to test *dozens* of just-launched products and narrow ‘em down to the best of the best.

I for one fell in love with a hair serum that makes my split ends look non-existent and a moisturizer that finally satiates my perpetually dry skin. But others found themselves heels for sunscreens and bronzers that ooze summer energy. To get the full report on what we’re obsessing over, keep scrolling.

The Best New Hair Product (opens in new tab) Kerasilk Liquid Cuticle Filler $34 at Planet Beauty (opens in new tab) “I’m the first to admit that my hair is looking a little rough. My ends are split, my color is in desperate need of a refresh, and I haven’t had a haircut in probably seven months (whoops). My saving grace? This brand new Kersasilk serum, which as the brand’s global ambassador Harry Josh told me, is the best possible product to rehab my hair. It’s able to protect my strands from any more heat damage, helps restore my cuticle so it looks better in the short and long term, and creates the feeling of added thickness. It’s completely changed my hair routine—I don’t style my hair without it.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Tinted Sunscreen (opens in new tab) DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 with Ceramides and Peptides $40 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I love wearing SPF, but I hate everything that comes with wearing SPF—the white cast, the caky texture, and the dull finish. This mineral sunscreen from Kosas has none of that. It’s not tinted, but the slight pinkish hue gives you an even all-over glow that looks and feels like your skin but better. It works great under my foundation and concealer or on its own, and doesn’t leave me looking shiny at the end of the day.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

The Best New Hair Set Balmain Riviera Moisture SS23 Set $93 at Balmain (opens in new tab) “I love when a brand releases a haircare set, and, judging by my weather app’s upcoming forecasts, Balmain’s Riviera Moisture products are just what I need to prep for all my sunbathing as the weather warms. The formulas feature a UV filter, so I won’t have to worry about sun damage or color fading as I spend more time al fresco. And who am I to turn down a chic B&W scrunchie?” — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor

The Best New Press On Nails (opens in new tab) Glamnetic: The Modern Artista Press-On Nails $15 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “My idea of a Power Hour? Getting a manicure-pedicure while I get my lashes done at Eyelure Boutique in New York City. But when I can't make it to Soho for these simultaneous treatments, I turn to Glamnetic. Known for its magnetic faux lashes, Glamnetic is still aiming to nail the press-on category with the launch of The Modern Artista collection this month. In partnership with abstract artist Ann McFerran, the collection offers fresh takes on the french mani with options like the Limoncello (inspired by the artist's summer trip to Italy) and Little Miss Daisies (McFerran's favorite flowers). For those who can't make it to the nail salon, or simply can't sit still during a standard mani-pedi, Glamnetic's short to medium, natural-looking nails, along with the brush-on glue, might be a solution worth trying.” — Tanya Klich, Senior Editor

The Best New Blush (opens in new tab) Armani Beauty Luminous SIlk Glow Blush $38 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I'm a big fan of blush, but I prefer a natural pink tint over a bright, attention-grabbing fuschia. Enter this new pigment line from Armani: It's formulated to create a natural, pink-tinted glow that will have you looking like you've just been to the beach.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Non-Tinted Sunscreen (opens in new tab) Dermalogica Porescreen Blur SPF 40 $55 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “My skin is definitely on the oily side, so it's tough for me to find a sunscreen that doesn't add to the oiliness. Well, I'm happy to report that this one does not. In fact, it actually contains niacinamide to help reduce oil along with a bunch of other skin-loving ingredients like squalane and vitamin E. What I really love about this sunscreen though is that it works as a pore-blurring primer and lays so well under makeup.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best Anti-Frizz Product (opens in new tab) Adwoa Melonberry Frizz Fighting Smoothing Gel + Vitamin C $24 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “If this week’s abnormally warm weather should tell you anything, it’s that summer is rapidly approaching. While that means great, lovely things like beach days and sunshine are imminent, it unfortunately also means my impending war with the humidity is right around the corner. Enter: Adwoa’s newest launch, which is designed to stop puffiness and frizz in its tracks—even in extreme humidity. As an added bonus, it’s going to provide a nice shine and a boost of volume to natural curls.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Pimple Patches (opens in new tab) StarFace Big Hello Kitty $17 at Starface (opens in new tab) “Hello Kitty was one of my favorite characters when I was a little kid, so I was over the moon to learn that the Sanrio character would be featured on Starface's newest line of pimple patches. Not only do these hydrocolloid patches reduce redness when used on blemishes, but they also make skincare more fun.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Eye Cream Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum $64 at Drunk Elephant (opens in new tab) “I’ll forever and always reach for a rich and goopy eye cream before bed. But in the mornings, I prefer a lightweight option that layers well under concealer—and Drunk Elephant’s latest launch is my newest obsession. It’s packed with a trio of goodies: Vegan retinol, caffeine, and copper peptides. The result is a de-puffed, refreshed, and brighter looking under eye area that makes me look like I actually got eight hours of sleep.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Hot Tool The Mane Triple Ripple Jumbo Barrel Waver $75 at Mane Addicts (opens in new tab) “After my Eyelure appointments I usually walk another two blocks to the Drybar at Bloomingdale's Soho for a blowout. But I can never quite recreate the salon magic at home. This spring and summer I really want to master the beachy-wave look, so I’m psyched about the launch of The Mane Triple Ripple Jumbo Barrel Waver. Celebrity stylist Jen Atkin launched her Mane by Mane Addicts brand earlier this year. Her latest tool promises loose, effortless-looking waves for all hair types and lengths in minutes. For easy storage, it features a removable handle. For safety, it features a light display with four temperature presets, and an auto shut-off after an hour. Last but not least, to celebrate Earth Month, Mane is launching a recycling and refurbishment program in partnership with PACT and Project Glimmer, which allows shoppers to send back any old or used hair tool from any brand, to be fully recycled or refurbished at no cost. Recycling is always worth raving (or waving?) about!” — Tanya Klich, Senior Editor

The Best New Moisturizer (opens in new tab) Shani Darden Hydration Peptide Cream $58 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I recommend Retinol Reform to literally everyone, and now, I’m adding the Peptide Cream to my referral list. As someone with wildly dry and easily irritated skin, I can confirm that this is gentle, moisturizing, and nourishing. Peptides are the star ingredient, but squalane and hydrosella provide great backup to ensure that skin stays balanced, plump, and happy for a grand total of 72 hours. It does have a richer texture (I’m all for it), but it’s also non-comedogenic so you don’t have to worry about it causing breakouts.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Blush Dear Dahlia Blooming Edition Petal Drop Liquid Blush $30 at Dear Dahlia (opens in new tab) “Not too long again, the TikTok girlies were obsessed with purple blush and I thought they were kinda crazy. That is until I tried this pretty shade for myself. This liquid blush is like a dream to apply—with an extra lightweight, gel-like formula that blends incredibly well. The color applies a tad on the sheer side but is so easy to build up if you're wanting a more high-impact result. I may or may not be using purple blush for the foreseeable future since trying this one out.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best New Foundation (opens in new tab) Lancôme New Teint Idole Ultra Wear $57 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I’ve never really been a full coverage, matte foundation person. Like, ever. But Lancôme’s new and improved cult-favorite foundation just received a more lightweight, breathable upgrade. It lasts a full 24 hours on the skin, while still managing to have a barely-there feel. Plus, according to the brand’s new global ambassador (and Zendaya’s makeup artist!) Sheika Daley, if you mix in a glowy moisturizer with some of the foundation, you’ll be able to achieve a glowier finish.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Cleanser (opens in new tab) Eminence Three Ships Beauty Harmony Cucumber + Kombucha Microbiome Balancing Cleanser $52 at Dermstore (opens in new tab) “Woman-owned, AAPI-owned brand Three Ships Beauty prioritizes natural, effective ingredients clinically tested with the help of board-certified dermatologists. As a result, I have a lot of confidence in their newest cleanser, which promises to remove makeup, pollution, and dirt completely without leaving skin dehydrated.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Face Mask (opens in new tab) Beekman 1802 Midnight Milk Better Aging Sleeping Mask $49 at Ulta (opens in new tab) “Slathering this purple mask on my face has become my new Friday night ritual. When the work week has taken its toll, this brings my complexion back to life overnight. Goat milk, which is filled with vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids, is the star ingredient. It’s responsible for re-balancing the skin’s microbiome and providing an extra dose of hydration. Then bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative, swoops in to firm the skin. I’m obsessed with the results and can’t stop looking at my plumped up, healthy skin come morning.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Volumizing Hair Product Neuma Beauty Neu Volume Styling Spray $32 Nuema (opens in new tab) “Neuma just had a total brand rehaul and I couldn't be more impressed. All of their products are totally clean and vegan with eco-friendly, sustainable (and chic!) packaging. Their formulas don't skip out on performance either! I'm currently obsessed with the brand's volume styling spray. It gives my hair a noticeable amount of body when I blow-dry, plus it acts as a heat protectant, something I could always use more of.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best New Eyeshadow Stick (opens in new tab) Milani Cosmetics Gilded Eyeshadow Sticks $11 at Milani (opens in new tab) “I like to keep a surplus of eyeshadow sticks in my bag for easy touch ups. My current go-to is this Milani assortment. I dumped just about every shade in my work bag. All the pigments have a nice pigment payoff, are crazy simple to apply, and can be blended with my fingers. I’ll even drag the stick along my lower lash line for some extra definition. I’m partial to the shades Blossom and Sterling, but you can’t go wrong with any of them.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Fragrance (opens in new tab) Aesop Gloam Eau de Parfum $195 at Saks (opens in new tab) “Aesop's fragrances never cease to impress me, so I was over the moon to heard that the brand would be releasing a new scent, labeled a "spicy floral," this month. The gender-inclusive option taps into notes of neroli, orange blossom, and rose, but is balanced off with scents like sandalwood, saffron, and clove. It's the perfect floral for those who also like indulging in a bit of spice and musk.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Setting Powder (opens in new tab) MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Pro Set Blur Weightless Loose Powder $36 at MAC (opens in new tab) “I'm not typically one to use setting powder—I'll usually spritz a bit of setting spray and call it a day. But this loose powder from MAC changed the game for me. With just a few puffs, any oil or shininess is instantly gone and stays gone the entire day. My face looks practically poreless and blemish-free too, and the included powder puff makes it so easy to apply. I am obsessed.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best New Product for Sensitive Skin (opens in new tab) Lancer Nourish Rehydration Mask $100 at Lancer (opens in new tab) “I’ve been obsessed with Dr. Lancer’s hyaluronic acid since it launched (I’m already on my second bottle) and this soothing mask serves as the perfect counterpart. It’s formulated with both peptides and vitamin B3 to give the skin insane hydration, a cooling feel, and soothing, redness-reducing effect. It’s designed to be a mask, but I’ve started using it as an overnight treatment on nights when my skin feels particularly parched. It’s seriously magic moisture in a jar.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Lip Oil (opens in new tab) Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil $20 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “Leave it to Selena Gomez to create yet another viral makeup product. The newest addition to her line is a lip oil, which in my opinion is actually more like a liquid lipstick. It’s extremely pigmented and has an oil-like slip that separates it from other lippies on the market. It’s super hydrating thanks to jojoba and sunflower seed oil and leaves my lips feeling soft and healthy all day.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Calming Serum (opens in new tab) ReVive Sensitif Calming Serum $266 at Dermstore (opens in new tab) “I’m the loud and proud leader of the sensitive skin club, so when I give a product my stamp of approval, I promise it’s going to deliver. This extremely restorative serum get five stars across the board—it’s the real deal for easily irritated skin. Not only did it cool and hydrate my skin, but it also got rid of redness and provided a soothing, cooling sensation instantly. It’s become my saving grace on days when my skin acts up.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor