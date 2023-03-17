Well, here we are again. It’s March, which among other things, means that dozens upon dozens of new beauty products have been released into the beauty-verse. I wouldn’t say there was an overarching theme this go-round—the past few weeks have just been filled with a big, beautiful hodgepodge of innovative hair products, makeup, skincare, and fragrance. In a similar vein, team Marie Claire’s favorites ran the gamut. Some of us fell head-over-heels in love with Rihanna-approved makeup remover and LED masks reminiscent of a high-tech Power Ranger. Personally, I became inseparable from a just-launched highlighter and developed a debatably unhealthy obsession with a body wash that smells like the beach.

To get the down low on every single product that’s worth your money this month, read ahead. We’ve narrowed down allll the beauty products that hit shelves in March to 28 front runners. From bronzers, eyeshadows, and foundations to perfumes, body washes, and nail stickers, you’ll find all the noteworthy newness, below.

The Best New Highlighter (opens in new tab) Iconic London Rollaway Glow Highlighter $29 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I’ve quickly become obsessed with Iconic London—everything the brand has launched (read: lip liner, lip balm, skin tint) in recent months is *chef’s kiss.* And this highlighter, which is available in three shades, is particularly amazing. It gives the most gorgeous glow; it’s sublte but buildable and melts right into the skin. I was hooked on the formula alone, but the rollerball formula fueled my obsession. It makes for a mess-free liquid highlighter application, which is hard to fine.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Fragrance (opens in new tab) Cartier Oud & Vanille Les Heures Voyageuses $355 at Saks (opens in new tab) “Sure I love smelling like sea salt and marine scents during the warmer seasons, but there’s something so special about wearing warm and cozy fragrances year round. This one, which I plan to wear in the dead of summer, includes oud wood, with its woody, animal notes, and vanillin, with its powdery, sweet notes.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Makeup Remover (opens in new tab) Fenty Skin Melt Awf Jelly Oil Makeup-Melting Cleanser $34 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “My skin has been freaking out lately thanks to a cocktail of new products that left it in disarray and is finally back to normal, so I was nervous to test out Fenty Skin’s newest launch. But, it left my skin feeling hydrated, plumped, and smooth. That’s probably due to the inclusion of both sunflower and castor oils. Some cleansers leave me feeling a little dry, but this one didn’t do that at all. Took everything off save for a scant amount of waterproof mascara (easily removed with a micellar water, so no big deal.)” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

The Best New Sunscreen (opens in new tab) Shiseido Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42 $38 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “Anyone who knows me knows I'm obsessed with a) sunscreen, b) Shiseido, and c) Shiseido's Ultimate Sun Protection sunscreen (opens in new tab), so I'm thrilled for the brand's new sunscreen/skincare hybrid to join the rest of its counterparts in my bathroom. In addition to the award-winning, sun-protecting ingredients the brand is famous for, this new addition includes skin-loving ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.” — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

The Best New Eye Stick (opens in new tab) OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Eye Stick in Banana $34 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I’m a big fan of being high maintenance, so I can be low maintenance later; I use an eyelash serum nightly, so I don’t have to get lash extensions; I’ll spend a few hours doing a protective style so I can spend 30 seconds on my hair in the morning. I care for my skin to the best of my ability, so I don’t have to spend too much time on a base. Ole Henriksen is one of my favorite skincare brands due to its efficacy, and their Banana Bright Line is something I’ve been interested in. This product, billed as a color corrector, feels more like skincare than makeup. Some of us have fallen back from doing a full beat to settling into our natural features and having a light hand with our makeup routine. A swipe of this blended with my ring finger gave my under-eyes a slight oomph. It’s one of those products that make an imperceptible, almost subconscious, difference. It looks great on its own for a no-makeup look, but I mixed it with some illuminating primer and didn’t feel the need to put on concealer.” — Brittany Holloway-Brown, Art Director

The Best New Eyeshadow Palette (opens in new tab) Bare Minerals WARMTH MINERALIST Eye Palette $32 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “With Spring almost here, I am in pursuit of that soft, sun-kissed look. Thankfully bareMinerals launched its Warmth Collection for face, eyes, and lips, and so far, I've been a huge fan of the Warmth Mineralist Eye Palette. While the darker matte and satin options are perfect for special occasions, I love using the lighter options on the right side of the palette for casual day looks. I apply Coastline as a base to the brow bone to highlight and brighten, then finish with a little velvety matte Cove and Sun Coral closer to the lid to create depth. The best part is that this vegan palette is made of naturally derived botanical ingredients that help smoothen and nourish the super delicate skin of the eyelids.” — Tanya Klich, Senior Editor

The Best New Contour (opens in new tab) Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo $40 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I had the privilege of getting my makeup done by the one and only Patrick Ta (check out Marie Claire’s TikTok for proof!) and instantly got hooked on this bronzer—and his dual ended application brush, which makes sculpting the cheekbones foolproof. The combination of textures not only blend onto the skin so seamlessly, but also creates a natural looking warmth and definition. I’m as pale as can be and was able to get away with shade “She’s Sculpted” without looking dirty or ruddy in the slightest.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Eyeshadow Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear Longwear Crease-Proof Eyeshadow Stick $34 at Victoria Beckham (opens in new tab) “Inspired by her namesake fashion line, Posh Spice whipped up a ‘wardrobe’ for your eyes with these sticks. There are seven shades in the collection, ranging from shimmery pearls to bright bubblegum pinks, and let me just say—they’re good. Like, really good. They dry down fast, don’t move or smudge in the slightest (a tricky feat for a cream-based product), and have amazing pigment. The best part about ‘em? They’re incredibly easy to use. Think: a crayon for your eyes. Just draw and drag on your lid or lash line, diffuse the hue with some finger tapping, and you’re good to go.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Serum (opens in new tab) Tatcha Silk Serum $98 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “Tatcha has a few serums under its belt, but this one is a clear winner. Most retinols leave my face red as a beet and irritated for weeks, but this retinol alternative is formulated with upcycled cranberry extract and sea fennel, that reduces fine lines and brightens my dull skin that barely survived the winter’s chill. It also plays well with other serums so I can layer it without fear of irritation.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Setting Spray (opens in new tab) Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Setting Spray $38 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “Oil and shine have nothing on Milk Makeup’s new setting spray. It’s an alcohol-free formula packed with ingredients like bakuchiol, niacinamide, and lentil extract to reduce shine, mattify your complexion, and blur pores. While it’s technically designed to be used as a setting spray, I’ve found that just a spritz on my nose pre-makeup application has completed changed the game. It creates a smoother canvas and has stopped my T-zone from acting up midday. With summer—and sweat—around the corner, I’ll have this on-hand at all times.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Concealer (opens in new tab) Valentino Beauty Very Valentino Concealer $35 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “Wearers will love this second-skin finish with results that lasts more than 12 hours. But more impressively, it also offers a sculpting and lifting effect that’s hard to achieve in a concealer.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Hair Product (opens in new tab) Iles Formula Scalp + Hair Rejuvinating Booster $95 at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) “I’ve been on a bit of a hair growth journey (I even get my own blood injected into my scalp to help), so I’ll try any product promising longer, thicker, healthier hair. The newest addition to my routine is this hair growth treatment, which promotes hair growth and thickness. It features an ingredient called Procapil, along with vitamins like Biotin, and is prove to reduce the signs of hair loss. I just spray a bit on my scalp as soon as I hop out of the shower—there’s no greasy residue to contend with, it dries right up.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Body Sunscreen (opens in new tab) Supergoop!’s Unseen Body SPF 40 $42 at Supergoop (opens in new tab) “When Supergoop launched Unseen Sunscreen it was so hard to believe that a clear gel could protect me from the sun while improving my skin overtime. But, it worked magic on my dark skin and I’m a believer. Now, the brand is launching a new iteration: Unseen Sunscreen Body, an invisible, weightless, and scentless body sunscreen that offers zero pilling. Cheers to a weightless layer of protection that feels as good as it looks on my skin.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Body Wash (opens in new tab) Ouai St. Barts Gentle Body Wash $28 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “You need this, trust me. The smell alone is enough to add it to your shower routine; it’s a tropical blend with notes of dragon fruit, orange blossom, tuberose, and baltic amber. Essentially it smells like vacation. The formula rivals the fragrance in greatness, too. The foaming formula is packed with rosehip oil, jojoba oil, and vitamins A and E to both hydrate and moisturize in minutes.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Travel Set Care.ē.on En Route Essentials Kit $38 at Careeon (opens in new tab) "I travel to the Midwest to see my family a lot so I’m a bit of a regular at the airport. I’d like to think I’ve nailed my carry-on packing down but I’ll take all of the help I can get. This handy set fits right in my personal item so I don’t have to carry many other toiletries. I love spritzing the face must for an extra bit of moisture in the air and the hydration pads are a skin-saver during long-haul flights plus we can also use more hand sanitizer." — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best New Body Lotion (opens in new tab) Burt’s Bees Shea + Coconut Hand and Body Lotion $9 at Target (opens in new tab) “I’m a Burt’s Bees lip balm die hard, but it wasn’t until recently that I started sampling some of the brand’s other offerings. Their Clear + Brilliant line has jumped to the top of my list for acne breakouts, but this lotion is easily my new favorite—for two reasons. First and foremost, the product itself is hydrating, non-greasy, and smells delicious. But the shea-based product goes the extra mile. It’s not only sustainably sourced, but derived from women-led shea communities that the company has supported for over 10 years.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Foundation (opens in new tab) Saie Glowy Super Skin Lightweight Luminous Foundation $40 at Saie (opens in new tab) I love anything dewy so when Saie, the brand behind my favorite highlighter, announced they were launching a new serum foundation with the word “glowy” in the name, I all but threw my other tinted moisturizers out. The Glowy Super Skin Weightless Hydrobounce™ Serum Foundation is designed to make skin look better over time thanks to the fact that it’s 85% skin serum and 15% pigment. I can’t speak to the long-term effects just yet, but what I can tell you is that my skin is evened out, glowy, and natural. This is my new official daytime foundation. — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

The Best New Hyperpigmentation Product (opens in new tab) Lancôme Clarifique Pro-Solution Serum $85 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I’m always on a quest to cure my hyperpigmentation woes. Most products on the market don’t work, and some are okay at best. But this serum is a clear winner because it uses three key ingredients that deliver results in a non-invasive way: niacinamide to help fight dark spots; PHA (also known as gluconolactone) which helps resurface the skin; and beech bud extract that adds hydration. Bonus: the watery-gel texture is soothing and dries quickly.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Nail Stickers Color Street in Wild Rose $13 at Color Street (opens in new tab) “I’ll be honest: Gel nail polish is my go-to. But earlier this month I found myself in a bit of a pinch and needed a quick and easy DIY solution. The Wild Meadows Color Street collection was the closest thing to me and, long story short, I was extremely surprised by the nail stickers. Not only were they extremely easy to apply, but they also looked sleek, were perfectly sized to my nail, and lasted days longer than I originally anticipated.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Moisturizer (opens in new tab) Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream $125 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “True to its name, Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream helps skin better absorb and utilize oxygen in one simple step. Apply this cream at night to smooth and tighten for a lifted look while still loading your skin with quality ingredients like squalane and glycogen.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Powder Foundation (opens in new tab) Makeup Forever HD Skin Matte Velvet Powder Foundation $43 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “When I think of powder foundation, I think of a cakey-looking, heavy film, which is why this new formulation from Makeup Forever threw me for a loop. It comes with a matte finish and blurs imperfections, but still lets skin look like skin. I prefer lighter coverage, so applying this with a fluffy brush works best for me, but if you’re looking for a bit more intensity, reach for the sponge included in the case.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New LED Mask (opens in new tab) Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Spectralite LED Eyecare Max Pro $199 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "Dr. Dennis Gross makes (opens in new tab) the must-have LED light therapy face mask , but, well, it's $500, and also most of my skin concerns surround the delicate and extremely temperamental skin around my eyes. Enter: Dr. Dennis Gross' eye-specific LED face mask, which has the extra benefit of (I hope) making me look like a Power Ranger." — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

The Best New Kid’s Moisturizer (opens in new tab) Aveeno Kids Sensitive Skin Face & Body Gel Cream $8 at Target (opens in new tab) “My three year old is as rambunctious as they come. Turn your head for one second and she’s destroying everything in sight. That’s why it’s important for me to use moisturizers on her that quickly absorb; if it takes too long, my walls and mirrors are filled with greasy hand prints. I adore that this gel cream (jammed with prebiotic oats BTW) is fast absorbing, lightweight, and non-greasy. It’s also hypoallergenic, and free of parabens and dyes which is great for her sensitive skin.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Dry Shampoo (opens in new tab) Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Overnight Dry Shampoo $9 at Ulta (opens in new tab) “I was blessed with thin, limp hair that gets oily within a day, which means I rely on dry shampoo a lot. When hundreds of dry shampoos were recalled recently for high amounts of benzene, I had a little breakdown, but luckily I came across Not Your Mother's reformulated dry shampoos. They don't contain any aluminum or benzene, and the Overnight version is perfect for those with thin hair like mine. I just spray a little bit before I go to bed and I wake up with refreshed hair, plus it smells amazing!” — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best New Conditioner (opens in new tab) John Frieda Frizz Ease Nourishing Replenish & Repair Conditioner $12 at CVS (opens in new tab) “When you have thick, curly hair like mine, products that minimize frizz are truly a godsend. This latest addition to John Frieda’s frizz ease line is a great conditioner for 4C curls this Spring season—it repairs damage and reduces frizz for smooth hair that lasts longer than a few hours. I plan to use it to revive my curls after a long winter of heat damage.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Leave-In Conditioner (opens in new tab) Mielle Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Slip & Seal Leave-In Conditioner $13 at Target (opens in new tab) “Taking a book from skin care trends, this leave-in conditioner features refrigerate-to-activate cold application technology which naturally closes hair cuticles tightly in place to block out humidity. I use it as a first layer for frizz protection and apply it throughout the week for added moisture.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director