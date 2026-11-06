The 7 Best Under-$20 Beauty Gifts Look So Much More Expensive, Without Breaking the Bank

Because we’re sticking to our budgets this holiday season.

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My holiday calendar is like a game of Tetris. Dinners, cookie swaps, cocktail hours, white elephant exchanges, Secret Santas/Hannukah Harrys—I could go on. While I love the joy and celebrations more than anything, it also means I need about 9,000 gifts ready to go. I try and save the splurge-worthy presents for my close family and friends, but I refuse to show up anywhere empty-handed. That’s where the best under-$20 gifts come into play.

In today’s economy, $20 doesn’t go far. Maybe some Amazon slippers or a fancy block of cheese? But I’ve searched far and wide for beauty gift sets that are within budget and still feel substantial enough to give as a thoughtful gift. From hand cream trios and skincare duos to travel sets friends will love to toss in their carry-on, these seven kits look so much more expensive than they are. If you’re ready to be the MVP of holiday gifting on a budget, keep scrolling. I’m rounding up the most luxe-looking, affordable beauty gifts on the market this holiday season.

The Best Under-$20 Gift Sets

Best Lip Gift Set Under $20

Best Fragrance Gift Set Under $20

Best Hand Lotion Gift Set Under $20

Best K-Beauty Gift Set Under $20

Best Face Wash Gift Set Under $20

Best Candle Gift Set Under $20

Best Body Care Gift Set

Best Self-Tanning Gift Set Under $20

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.