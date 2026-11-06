My holiday calendar is like a game of Tetris. Dinners, cookie swaps, cocktail hours, white elephant exchanges, Secret Santas/Hannukah Harrys—I could go on. While I love the joy and celebrations more than anything, it also means I need about 9,000 gifts ready to go. I try and save the splurge-worthy presents for my close family and friends, but I refuse to show up anywhere empty-handed. That’s where the best under-$20 gifts come into play.
In today’s economy, $20 doesn’t go far. Maybe some Amazon slippers or a fancy block of cheese? But I’ve searched far and wide for beauty gift sets that are within budget and still feel substantial enough to give as a thoughtful gift. From hand cream trios and skincare duos to travel sets friends will love to toss in their carry-on, these seven kits look so much more expensive than they are. If you’re ready to be the MVP of holiday gifting on a budget, keep scrolling. I’m rounding up the most luxe-looking, affordable beauty gifts on the market this holiday season.
If you surveyed Team Beauty at Marie Claire, I’m confident every member would say Versed is in our top three drugstore brands. The packaging and the formulations look and feel so much more luxe than they actually are. This little set, which is a Target exclusive, includes the Top Gloss Lip Serum, my go-to for getting pigment and preventing chapped lips in the winter, and the Lip Blush, which I also use as blush.
Review: “Hydration is my number one priority when buying lip products in the winter. I’m a chapped lip girl so if I’m reaching for anything with pigment, it better come with some major hydration, too. These two fit the bill. Not only do they glide overtop flaking bits and make my lips look smoother in the immediate, but they also contain nourishing ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid.” — Samantha Holender
Best Fragrance Gift Set Under $20
Odele
Fragrance Mist Discovery Set
My go-to gift when I don’t know what to give is always a fragrance discovery kit. It’s a safe bet when you don’t know someone’s scent preference and, without fail, feels more luxe than it probably is. Odele’s limited-edition kit comes in three options: Oakmoss Ylang Ylang, a green, fresh scent; Grapefruit Orange Peel, a fresh, citrus option; and Pink Pepper Santal, a woodsy, spicy fragrance.
Review: “These are wonderful light scents best for those of us who can't stand most everything in the regular perfume aisle! I find they last in my hair better than on the body, but I'm good with a faster fade on these; they don't trigger allergies or headaches like so many other store fragrances, and now with this nice portable discovery set, if you find they fade too fast, bring this with you!” — Ulta
Best Hand Lotion Gift Set Under $20
L'Occitane
Hand and Body Care Nourishing Travel Favorites Set
My friends tell me on the regular that I am impossible to shop for. I’m irrationally particular, and already have an overflowing collection of beauty products. But I like to think that makes me uniquely qualified to speak to what presents will hit with my fellow picky people. Cut to: this gorgeous hand cream and oil duo. L’Occitane is impeccably chic and feels like a little treat when you pull it out of your handbag.
Review: “Hands down my favorite set. The trial sizes for both the almond shower oil and hand cream are spot-on for personal use, and it's so convenient to just repurchase the duo set whenever I finish them!” — Sephora
Best K-Beauty Gift Set Under $20
Target
The Best of K-Beauty Gift Sset
I still don’t understand how this eight-piece set is under $20. Make it make sense!! The kit contains so many of my favorite K-Beauty brands, like Round Lab, Haruharu Wonder, and Sungboon Editor. The best part: it has everything you could possibly need to complete an entire routine. It has face wash, an essence, creams, ampoules (basically a super-powered serum), and a gua sha for de-puffing. I plan on wrapping this up and giving it to my college-age cousin—she’ll freak out.
Review: “The K-Beauty craze is actually a trend that deserves every ounce of hype it receives. The products are incredibly efficacious, on the cutting edge of science, and, most importantly, don’t cost a bajillion dollars. Target has a really strong collection, including Haruharu Wonder, which is one of my favorites. That in and of itself is enough reason to purchase this set.” — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
Best Face Wash Gift Set Under $20
Clean Skin Club
On-The-Go Holiday Set - Clean Towels Original - 10ct Light Blue Pouch
These are easily my favorite discovery of 2026. After dealing with acne, eczema, and inexplicable rashes and bumps, I decided to stop using regular towels to wash my face and started using single-use towels. These are the biggest, softest ones I’ve found (they’re great for wiping down the counter when you’re done), and my skin is eternally grateful.
Review: “It doesn’t matter how nice the hotel is that I’m staying at—I won’t use a towel to clean my face. What I will do? Pack a few of my single-use wipes to go. I selfishly have my eye on this adorable little kit—the wipes are always appreciated and I’m confident I’ll use this pouch at least a dozen times throughout the year.” — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
Best Candle Gift Set Under $20
Frenshe
Mini Reset Candle Trio
When in doubt, buy a candle. You can never have too many—especially during the holiday season. My current obsession is from Frenshe (Ashley Tisdale’s brand); it comes in three flavors: Cashmere Vanilla, Lavender Cloud, and Moon Milk. They all share a creamy, cozy vibe that makes me want to turn on a Hallmark movie and drink hot chocolate.
Review: “I have used Frenchie products before, and I’ve really enjoyed them, but these candles, even though they’re really small, don’t burn for long at all like barely 3 hours. For the price of these, I would expect longer burning time.” — Target
Best Body Care Gift Set
by/rosiejane
Limited Edition Calm Feel Good Mini Set
My gifting strategy is always the same: buy a little luxury someone normally wouldn’t splurge on for themselves. Expensive body care always fits the bill. This kit has the makings of a delightful shower setup: a gorgeous body wash, hydrating body milk, and shockingly effective natural deodorant. The scent profile is similar to that of a five-star spa: chamomile, lavender, and neroli.
Review: “Love this mini set! The full body deodorant especially. I've never tried Rosie Jane deodorant before, and I'm not disappointed. Will be purchasing more, but likely in a different scent.” — by Rosie/Jane
Best Self-Tanning Gift Set Under $20
St. Tropez
Classic Mini Self Tan Kit
Going on a holiday beach vacation as pale as humanly possible is easily avoidable. The solution: a self-tanning set that is travel-friendly so you can get a bit of (fake) color before sitting by the beach. St. Tropez is Marie Claire Beauty Editor Siena Gagliano’s favorite. “I have never found a better formulation for my face or hands. It’s a cheat code for the most even glow in the trickiest spots to get it right. It's basically fail-proof,” she says.
Review: “If you need a little bottle to get through security, this is about the only option. This product is great, very natural looking and no streaks and very natural looking.” — Nordstrom
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.